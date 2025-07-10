This 4K projector is the ultimate home theater upgrade — and it's 39% off

I used over a dozen ultra short throw (UST) projectors over the years, and AWOL Vision's LTV-3000 Pro has the distinction of being one of the best. The projector is straightforward to set up and use, and you don't need to mount it on the ceiling or the other side of the room; as it uses UST tech, you can position it just a few inches away from the wall and still get up to a 120-inch projection.

The projector has 4K as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in addition to HDR10+, and it does a fantastic job with 4K content. It gets bright enough that I didn't see any issues with it even with plenty of ambient light, and if you've already had a projector and want to switch to a brighter model or need to set up a home theater, this is one of the best models available today. The LTV-3000 Pro retails for $3,999, but for Prime Day it's available for $2,449 — its lowest price yet.

The only issue with the LTV-3000 Pro is that it doesn't get Android TV installed out of the box. Instead, you get a dongle in the package. This way is honestly better as you can use your own solution — I use the projector with the Shield TV Pro. Other than that, it doesn't have any shortcomings.

The 2,000 lumen brightness ensures the LTV-3000 Pro gets bright enough even with ambient light, and this hasn't been a problem whatsoever in the year I used the projector. Color quality is outstanding thanks to the laser light source, and it excels at 4K Dolby Vision and HDR content. The built-in sound is great in its own right, but I suggest using it with a soundbar to unlock its full potential — I connected it to Bose's excellent Smart Home Ultra soundbar and Bass Module 700 subwoofer.

I use the LTV-3000 Pro with a 90-inch projector, but it goes up to 150 inches, making it the ideal choice if you're just getting started with a home theater. The projector is clearly built to last, and the picture quality gives it a definite edge over most models in this segment. The deal pricing of $2,449 makes it that much more alluring; it's still quite a lot of cash, but you're also getting one of the best 4K UST projectors available today.