Govee's best-selling outdoor lights get a huge upgrade — and a 20% discount

Govee's outdoor lighting products have been a runaway hit, so much so that it set up an entire division focused on creating new products in this category. I used the Outdoor String Lights and the String Lights 2 back when they launched, and they did a great job; that's why I was excited to see what the brand had to offer with its latest product, the Outdoor Clear Bulb String Lights.

As the name suggests, the Clear Bulb String Lights have a transparent housing that has better light transmittivity, and the new design looks much more elegant than the previous models. Thankfully, the casing itself is made out of polycarbonate and not glass, so they don't break; my two-year-old loves playing with these lights, and they've proven to be durable. They usually cost $99, but they're now down to $79, a decent discount. Need other products? Take a look at all the deals live now.

Govee did a great job with the design of the Clear Bulb String Lights; they look much better than their predecessors, and I like the polycarbonate housing — it diffuses light very well. I'm using the 48ft model, and that's adequate for my needs; if you've got a bigger backyard, Govee sells a 96ft model of the same — but there's no deal on that.

The lights are extremely easy to set up and use, and what I like the most is the built-in lighting effects; just connect the lights to the Govee Home app, and you can unlock over 100 lighting effects and presets. It's straightforward to change brightness, lighting modes, and set up schedules, and this is where Govee's products truly shine.

Each bulb has 80-lumen brightness, and if you don't want RGB lighting, they default to the standard 2700k warm white mode. They connect via Matter, and once set up, you can easily change lighting modes via Google Assistant or Alexa. The hassle-free usability and bright lighting makes these the ideal choice if you want backyard or patio lighting, and the 20% discount makes the lights that much more affordable.