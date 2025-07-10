Prime Day 3: You've got ONE more day to score these staff picks as low as $20

Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11) is happening right now, and the Android Central team wants to make sure you are looking at the best deals.



It's day three of our roundup of fab deals and we want to make sure you see them before Prime Day ends tomorrow night! We want to make sure you're spending your money wisely!



You can always go to our Ultimate Shopping Guide to help you find more deals, tips, and tricks to avoid scams and to make sure you are finding all the information about a product you need to know.



And don't forget: as always, the best discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, so now would be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't already.

Prime Day deals

Shruti Shekar (Editor-in-Chief)

I am a HUGE HUGE fan of Sonos. They make some of the best audio products out there and it is really awesome to see that the Sonos Ace over-ear headphones are on sale. They're not the best for working out with, but I wear them anyway. They're super comfortable, lightweight, have fantastic audio quality and I simply love them and highly recommend!

Sonos Ace: $449.00 $299.00 at Amazon Sonos made (sound)waves when it launched the Ace last year, its first pair of over-ear headphones. With a comfort-first design, quality ANC, and excellent sound quality, the Sonos Ace have turned out to be a popular pair of headphones. However, their price left a bit to be desired, but get it this Prime Day for 33% off!

Derrek Lee (Managing Editor)

I love my Meta Quest 3, but I think the Meta Quest 3S would be a fantastic buy for someone like my teenage brother, who is mildly interested in VR. This way, I'm not spending too much, and he can experience games like Beat Saber. It'll also let us play games together, since I live 1,000 miles away

Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99 $329 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S lets you experience the best of VR gaming for less. It's untethered, so you don't need a PC to play; just put it on and go! It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage sizes, but with the latter, you get a $70 discount and Batman: Arkham Shadow for free!

Andrew Myrick (Senior Editor)

Never in a million years did I think that anything would be able to replace my beloved AirPods Pro. But Samsung managed to do just that with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as I've used these every day since they were released. The Buds 3 Pro are on sale for more than $80 off from either Amazon or Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

$249.99 $166.24 at Amazon Experience next-level sound with Galaxy Buds3 Pro—redesigned for comfort and style that shines. Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Galaxy AI optimize audio in real time, while the Adaptive Equalizer ensures the perfect sound fit. Enjoy immersive audio, real-time translations, and peace of mind with a 2-year Samsung warranty included.

Michael Hicks (Senior Editor)

My dad spends all his time watching cable TV with "awful commercials," so I'm going to buy him an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off and try to convince him to stream NCIS and the Andy Griffith show instead after 80 years of doing things the "normal" way. Wish me luck!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:

$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon Upgrade your TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K—stream in stunning Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Atmos. Enjoy smoother streaming with Wi-Fi 6, smart voice search with Alexa, and even play Xbox games via cloud gaming. Access 1.5M+ shows, including 300,000 free titles—no console or cable required.

Nick Sutrich (Senior Editor)

I love my Ray-Ban Metas but I want to make sure they don't fall off when I take them on my next Spartan Race next month. That's why I'm spending $19 to get this accessory pack that's got nose pads, temple pads, and a handy lanyard to make sure they're not ground into the dirt like I'll be.

Ray-Ban Meta accessories:

$25.99 $22.09 at Amazon Enhance your eyewear comfort with this 13-piece accessory kit—perfect for Meta Wayfarer smart glasses, sunglasses, or prescription frames. Includes air nose pads, anti-slip holders, an adjustable lanyard, and Zeiss lens wipes. Ideal for sports or daily wear, these accessories keep your glasses secure, clean, and ultra-comfortable.

Brady Snyder (Senior Contributor)

The KZ ZSN Pro X aren’t just a no-name pair of earbuds — they set the bar for cheap, quality audio. These earbuds are so good that I own multiple pairs. The ZSN Pro X feature a detachable cable, and if something happens to it, you can swap in a new one without wasting the 10mm dynamic drivers inside the buds. If you don’t want to spend a fortune on wireless earbuds, I guarantee going with the wired KZ ZSN Pro X will get you the most bang for your buck at under $20.

KZ ZSN Pro X iem:

$23.99 $19.19 at Amazon Level up your audio with the KZ ZSN Pro X wired gaming earbuds—featuring a stylish zinc alloy and resin design, powerful dual drivers for rich bass and clear highs, and a detachable, durable cable. Enjoy ergonomic comfort, passive noise isolation, and high-fidelity sound for gaming, music, or everyday use.

Namerah Saud Fatmi (Senior Editor)

I know 1TB sounds like a crazy amount of storage, but that's the point. Instead of having a recurring bill charged to your account each month, get the SSK 1TB SSD Thumb Drive to store and access your photos, videos, and other files offline for free. It's a one-time investment.

SSK 1TB USB Drive:

$69.99 $59.49 at Amazon At 15% off, you can score this amazing solid state drive on a stick for just $59.49 while this Prime Day deal lasts. The SSK 1TB USB 3.2 Gen2 SSD Dual-Drive has a USB-C port as well as a USB-A port, making it versatile. It has quick 550MB/s read and 500MB/s write speeds.