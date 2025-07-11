These 3 wired earbuds under $20 for Prime Day are probably better than your wireless ones

Wireless audio is great — the convenience is top-notch, and it's freeing to be able to do anything without snagging a cable. The problem is, wireless audio is also expensive. If you're on a tight budget, it's almost always smarter to pick up a great pair of wired earbuds or in-ear monitors (IEMs) rather than waste money on a cheap pair of truly wireless earbuds.

If you want to upgrade your audio during Amazon Prime Day, you can do so while spending less than $20 by picking up one of these in-ear monitors. You'll get excellent sound quality and a detachable cable on all three of my picks, and two of them have optional microphones. I love Prime Day deals that cut the prices of the best wireless earbuds, but it's still hard to beat good old-fashioned wired earbuds.

Whether you need wired headphones for traveling, gaming, or just streaming music on your phone, these are the Prime Day deals you NEED to see before they run out.

KZ ZSN Pro X

I like the KZ ZSN Pro X so much that I own multiple pairs, and although I test all the best earbuds and headphones, I keep coming back to them. The fit is excellent, with a tangle-free cable that wraps around your ears for comfort and security. Best of all, the 10mm dynamic driver inside the ZSN Pro X earbuds produce a ridiculous amount of bass for something of their size.

You can grab the microphone-free version for just $19.19, or get the microphone version for only 80 cents more.

KZ ZSN Pro X: $23.99 $19.19 at Amazon KZ's ZSN Pro X set the bar for cheap, quality audio. They feature a detachable cable, and if something happens to it, you can swap in a new one without wasting the 10mm dynamic drivers inside the buds. At under $20, the value is hard to beat.

✅ Recommended if: you want a secure pair of earbuds that wrap around your ears; you want a full sound with excellent passive isolation; you value a detachable cable.

❌ Skip this deal if: you don't need a detachable cable; you want a smaller pair of IEMs.

Moondrop CHU II

My one qualm with the KZ ZSN Pro X is that they're a bit bulky, and if you're not a fan of that, look no further than the Moondrop CHU II. These are a lot smaller and lighter due to their plastic construction, but you still get a standout 10mm driver. You also have a sleek design with neat gold accents and a replaceable cable. I love seeing that feature on a pair of IEMs, because if the cable wears out, you can swap one in for dirt cheap.

For only $18 on Prime Day, I might buy a pair of these myself, and I have way too many pairs of headphones and earbuds already.

Moondrop CHU II: $22.99 $18.39 at Amazon Moondrop's CHU II are a cheaper and more compact pair of in-ear monitors that still manage to feature a high-quality, detachable cable. These 18-ohm earbuds pack a major punch in sound despite their small size.

✅ Recommended if: you need a compact and lightweight fit; you like the design and gold flair; you want the cheapest earbuds possible.

❌ Skip this deal if: you're looking for a pair of earbuds with an optional microphone; you don't like the plastic construction.

Linsoul Salnotes Zero

If you like making a statement with your headphones, the Linsoul Salnotes Zero are for you. They include many of the best features from the other IEMs listed, including a 10mm dynamic driver, detachable cable, and optional microphone. However, you also get a sleek stainless steel plate and a variety of color options. Best of all, there is a USB-C option so you don't have to deal with adapters if you've ditched the 3.5mm jack for good.

Linsoul's Salnotes Zero are also just $18 for Prime Day.

Linsoul Salnotes Zero: $22.99 $18.39 at Amazon Linsoul's Salnotes Zero combine a compact form factor with a premium design and build quality. It sports a stainless steel plate and unique cable and body colors for a personalized look.

✅ Recommended if: you want a premium-looking pair of earbuds with a stainless steel plate; value a detachable cable and optional microphone; you want a colorful pair of earbuds.

❌ Skip this deal if: you don't need color or customization; you don't like the red eartips.

What should you buy next?

I'd recommend picking up a pair of wired earbuds even if you already have a pair of wireless earbuds or headphones you like. They're great for throwing in a bag as a backup plan in case you forget your primary audio gear at home. If you grab a microphone-equipped version, you can take Google Meet or Zoom calls on the go without relying on your phone or laptop's awful mic quality.

I also like wired earbuds because they're cheap — you can be a bit reckless with them, not worrying about damaging gear worth hundreds of dollars. Sometimes I'll take these on a run or hike, or while traveling, because it won't be the end of the world if they get lost or damaged. All three of these options have detachable cables, which is great for repairability.

After you've picked up a pair of wired IEMs, don't forget to buy a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. I wish the best Android phones still had a headphone jack, but that's a story for another day.

Ugreen USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter: $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon This tiny and cheap adapter will turn your device's USB-C port into a 3.5mm port for easy, wired connection to any of the earbuds on this list.

