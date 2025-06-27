These earbuds have Snapdragon Sound, and they somehow cost just $55 right now

The best wireless earbuds come with Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm's custom suite that delivers lossless music and better connectivity. These buds integrate high-res codecs like AptX Lossless and include additional features that unlock low-latency gaming and environmental noise isolation while making calls.

Most earbuds with Snapdragon Sound tend to be in the high-end category, and that's why it's refreshing to see SoundPEATS roll out affordable earbuds that include it as standard. The Air 5 Pro have a lightweight design and come with all the benefits of Snapdragon Sound, and while they retail for $79, you can get the earbuds for just $55 on Amazon with code SPA5PPR01. The deal is live now and is good until July 16, so if you don't want to wait until Prime Day starts, this is the time to act.

SoundPEATS Air 5 Pro: was $79 now $55 at Amazon The Air 5 Pro are among the best-sounding earbuds you'll get under $100, and they have all the high-res codecs you need to listen to lossless music on the go. The best part is the value; coming in at just $55, they're the best audio bargain you'll get this summer. You'll need to use the code SPA5PPR01 to get $25 off the $79 retail price, bringing these buds to $55.

✅Recommended if: You want lightweight earbuds with terrific sound, comfortable design, and lossless audio codecs. They also do an excellent job with ANC, with the mode tuning out ambient noise like the hum of an AC, traffic sounds, or a jet engine.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't like buds with a snug fit, and you need a case with Qi charging.

Weighing just 4.8g, the Air 5 Pro are one of the lightest earbuds around, and the contoured design of the shell means you get a secure fit without any issues. I didn't notice any problems in this regard in the month I used the earbuds, and you're not trading in battery life either — these buds manage to last seven hours on a full charge with the noise-isolating mode engaged.

They don't miss out on the basics; they use Qualcomm's QCC3091 Bluetooth 5.4 modem, and you get dual device connectivity as standard. The 6-mic array does a good job with calls in general, and they get IPX5 ingress protection, making the buds a good choice for workouts.

High-resolution audio is a clear area of differentiation, and these buds get AptX, AptX Adaptive, and AptX Lossless codecs as part of the Snapdragon Sound. You'll ideally need a phone with Snapdragon Sound to unlock the highest fidelity; latest devices like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra, and Redmagic 10S Pro all include it, but even if you have a phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra that has the AptX codec (but not AptX HD or Lossless), you'll still notice a difference.

The 10mm driver delivers fantastic sound; you get rumbling bass with great vibrancy, clean mids, and a good treble extension. There's the ability to customize the sound to your tastes via EQ, and there's a low-latency mode that's ideal if you're using these buds while playing games on your phone.

I got seven hours of usage out of the 35mAh battery within each earbud, and the case has a 520mAh battery. The case itself is pocketable, and the buds get fast charging that gives you 90 minutes to music playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Honestly, I can't find much to fault with these buds; they have excellent sound, all the extras I need, and they don't cost anywhere as much as the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro or any of the other earbuds I tested recently. The fact that you can get the Air 5 Pro for just $55 on Amazon (with code SPA5PPR01) is incredible, and you don't want to miss this deal if you're interested in picking up new buds this summer.