Sony has teamed up with the National Football League to develop a new set of custom headsets, and coaches of all 32 teams will be strapping them on starting with the 2025 season.

The headsets were put through the wringer during the 2024 season, with real-world testing involving multiple NFL teams. Sony said it worked directly with coaches and league officials to make sure these could stand up to the demands of game day. That meant simulating stadium noise (100+ decibels), drop tests, and even exposure to sweat, rain, and extreme temperatures.

Borrowing tech from its popular 1000X headphone line (the same one behind the WH-1000XM6), Sony injected its noise-canceling know-how into these sideline headsets. The mic is custom-built to cut through sideline noise and automatically mutes when flipped up.

(Image credit: Sony)

“While this headset is built for the field, it’s backed by decades of audio innovation at Sony," said Neal Manowitz, president and chief operating officer of Sony. "The knowledge we’ve gained from developing products, like our WH-1000XM6 headphones, shaped our thinking on how to deliver clarity, focus and performance in even the most challenging environments. It’s a powerful example of how our expertise translates into real-world solutions for the modern game.”

Built for chaos

(Image credit: Sony)

The noise cancellation is fine-tuned for stadium environments, and the whole thing is designed to stay comfortable for hours. The mic also auto-mutes when lifted, which is a nice touch for those heated mid-game rants.

The official rollout kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on July 31, 2025. After that, the headsets will be a fixture for every preseason and regular-season game. Feedback from coaches will continue to shape future versions.

This marks another step in Sony's ongoing partnership with the NFL to advance technology both on and off the field. Sony's high-end tools are set to become a core part of game day, with Hawk-Eye helping referees make tighter calls, new sideline tech rolling out, and advanced visuals powered by its imaging system and Beyond Sports platform.