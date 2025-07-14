What you need to know

New "Parental controls" setting spotted in Android Canary build for Pixel devices.

The latest feature aims to offer digital ground rules, screen time limits, and content filtering for child safety.

Expected to launch with or around the upcoming Pixel 10 series, or through the next stable build of Android 16.

Google just dropped a new Android Canary release channel for developers, allowing them to test upcoming features beforehand. The Pixel devices are eligible for running the latest Canary build, and new notable features have already started popping up.

The search giant is likely bringing an all-new "Parental controls" setting under the Digital Wellbeing preferences on Pixel phones, spotted by Android Authority. It appeared on a Pixel 8 Pro (per the shared screenshot by the publication) in the recent Canary build with a description indicating it features "Digital ground rules & screen time limits."

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Unfortunately, the publication notes that the spotted feature doesn't do anything when tapped, which is understandable since it is in a Canary build. However, it is believed to resemble the "Supervision" tools spotted in the recent Android 16 Beta 4, which comprised device supervision toggles and web content filtering.

Enabling the feature would help parents block explicit sites on browsers like Chrome and filter content on Google Search. With the new findings in the Canary build, it showcases Google's intent in enhancing protection for kids with the inclusion of supposedly robust controls as part of digital well-being, and we expect to see more of it in the upcoming releases, probably after the Pixel 10 series, which are set to launch sooner rather than later.

Coming with the Pixel 10 launch?

Pixel 10 models are anticipated to have an early launch, which is on August 20, following a similar approach from last year's models. And like last year, we are expecting it to comprise the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All these devices are also anticipated to ship with stable Android 16 out of the box.

And, with the new setting spotted in beta, we expect more robust controls coming to Pixel phones by the time of their launch.