Google drops Android 16 Beta 4 before the big stable launch in May
Google is pushing for an early Android 16 launch.
What you need to know
- Android 16 Beta 4 is here for all supported Pixels, packed with fixes and tweaks.
- Beta 4 brings the April 2025 security patch, squashing bugs and critical CVEs.
- Key fixes include battery drain, wonky haptics, and radar issues in Pixel Weather.
- Factory images are available for manual installs, and OTA updates are rolling out (BP22.250325.007).
Google has rolled out Android 16 Beta 4 to all supported Pixels, and it's the last beta before the big launch next month, loaded with fixes, polish, and broader device support.
The latest update drop didn’t really spill much about what’s new under the hood. And since we’re this close to the stable release—likely lining up with Google I/O in May—it’s safe to say we’re not expecting any big surprises. This build is probably just about tightening screws, squashing bugs, and making sure everything runs smooth for launch day.
Beta 4 packs the April 2025 security patch, locking down two stealthy bugs and a bunch of other critical CVEs. Google has also dropped the factory images for those who like the manual route, and the OTA rollout is already underway (look for build BP22.250325.007).
Bug hunt wins
Android 16 Beta 4’s official notes reveal fixes for some pretty key bugs, such as weird battery drain, glitchy haptics, and radar not working in the Pixel Weather app. It also squashes system stability issues and random launcher crashes some folks were dealing with.
Additionally, a few Pixel users have taken to Reddit to report that the "Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock" option has gone missing after installing the latest Android 16 beta (via Android Police).
If you’ve got a Pixel, from the 6 series all the way up to the new 9 lineup (including Fold, Tablet, and A models), you’re good to go with the Android 16 Beta 4 update.
A big highlight in this release is the first-ever beta build for the freshly launched Pixel 9a, which is now part of the Android Beta Program’s device lineup.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Google is sticking to its Q2 2025 launch plan and letting beta testers know they’ll get automatic OTA update notifications once it’s ready to roll.
Beta goes global
Following in the footsteps of OnePlus and Xiaomi, Google is opening up the Android 16 beta to even more brands. Now, iQoo, Lenovo, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Vivo, and Honor devices are also getting in on the pre-release action.
To check if Android 16 Beta 4 is ready for your Pixel, head to Settings > System > Software updates, then tap "System update." From there, hit "Check for updates" to see if it's available.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.