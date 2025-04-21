What you need to know

Android 16 Beta 4 is here for all supported Pixels, packed with fixes and tweaks.

Beta 4 brings the April 2025 security patch, squashing bugs and critical CVEs.

Key fixes include battery drain, wonky haptics, and radar issues in Pixel Weather.

Factory images are available for manual installs, and OTA updates are rolling out (BP22.250325.007).

Google has rolled out Android 16 Beta 4 to all supported Pixels, and it's the last beta before the big launch next month, loaded with fixes, polish, and broader device support.

The latest update drop didn’t really spill much about what’s new under the hood. And since we’re this close to the stable release—likely lining up with Google I/O in May—it’s safe to say we’re not expecting any big surprises. This build is probably just about tightening screws, squashing bugs, and making sure everything runs smooth for launch day.

Beta 4 packs the April 2025 security patch, locking down two stealthy bugs and a bunch of other critical CVEs. Google has also dropped the factory images for those who like the manual route, and the OTA rollout is already underway (look for build BP22.250325.007).

Bug hunt wins

Android 16 Beta 4’s official notes reveal fixes for some pretty key bugs, such as weird battery drain, glitchy haptics, and radar not working in the Pixel Weather app. It also squashes system stability issues and random launcher crashes some folks were dealing with.

Additionally, a few Pixel users have taken to Reddit to report that the "Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock" option has gone missing after installing the latest Android 16 beta (via Android Police).

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you’ve got a Pixel, from the 6 series all the way up to the new 9 lineup (including Fold, Tablet, and A models), you’re good to go with the Android 16 Beta 4 update.

A big highlight in this release is the first-ever beta build for the freshly launched Pixel 9a, which is now part of the Android Beta Program’s device lineup.

Google is sticking to its Q2 2025 launch plan and letting beta testers know they’ll get automatic OTA update notifications once it’s ready to roll.

Beta goes global

Following in the footsteps of OnePlus and Xiaomi, Google is opening up the Android 16 beta to even more brands. Now, iQoo, Lenovo, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Vivo, and Honor devices are also getting in on the pre-release action.

To check if Android 16 Beta 4 is ready for your Pixel, head to Settings > System > Software updates, then tap "System update." From there, hit "Check for updates" to see if it's available.