What you need to know

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 brings basic bug fixes to eligible Pixel devices.

It fixed minor issues, such as the "approve" button not showing up, lock screen sounds playing even when turned off, and more.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 is now available starting today for Pixel 6 and later models, and is offered as an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.

Google announced today (June 25) that it is officially rolling out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1, following the release of QPR1 Beta 2. This is a new test version, and it comes bearing the name "BP31.250523.010".

This update, which appears to be approximately 4.2MB, introduces minor improvements and fixes some of the glitches that Pixel users reported with the previous beta update. To start, it fixes the issue with the approve button in the Device Admin settings, which was previously reported to be invisible or transparent.

It also addresses annoying issues, such as the lockscreen sound still playing even when it was turned off, the back button suddenly ceasing to work for some, and an bug that causes the phone's main screen or launcher to crash when swiping from the bottom of your screen to access your home screen or app drawer.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While those are a major chunk of changes that come with the new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1, it also includes the June 2025 security patch, which Google details in its release notes.

Users who have enrolled in the Beta program and own a Pixel 6 or newer device, or a Pixel Tablet, will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest Beta version. It is important to note that if you were previously enrolled in Android 16 Beta (and have not opted out), you will automatically receive this update and any future Beta updates.

Lastly, Google is reminding all its Beta testers to "review the latest release notes for limitations and general advisories before installing the update." This means that there may be other minor issues that weren't mentioned in this summary. And since this is a test version, users might notice some unexpected behaviour, which can be flagged via the official Android Beta Program subreddit, which Google says it's actively monitoring.

