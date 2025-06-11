Google rolls out June 2025 security update for Pixel phones and watches

What you need to know

Google is rolling out the June 2025 security patch for Pixel phones running Android 15.

The fixes, which include 18 security patches and another 16 specific to Pixel phones, are also included in the first stable release of Android 16.

The Google Pixel Watch’s June 2025 also includes two new features, including the ability to make express transit payments.

Google is rolling out the June 2025 security update for Pixel phones and Pixel Watch wearables, it announced this week. The release coincided with the company’s drop of the stable Android 16 update for Google Pixel phones and the June Pixel Feature Drop. However, this security patch with key bug fixes is for Pixel phones running Android 15 and all Pixel Watch models, except LTE-enabled smartwatches in Japan and Singapore.

Google’s June 2025 Pixel security update carries version number BP2A.250605.031.A2 for Pixel 6 and later phones, excluding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That device gets build number BP2A.250605.031.A3.

The update’s fixes are available as a standalone patch for Android 15 devices or are included in the Android 16 update for Pixels. There are a total of 18 security vulnerabilities addressed in the update, per the June notes on the Android Security Bulletin. On top of that, there are 16 issues resolved that are specific to Google Pixel phones included in the update.

As such, you’ll want to apply the patch to your Android 15 device, or update to Android 16, as soon as the over-the-air update becomes available.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The update for Pixel phones also includes major bug fixes affecting biometrics, display and graphics, camera, cellular connection, and more. You can find the complete release notes here.

The Pixel Watch version of the update includes a few new features. You can now set your favorite Google Home controls specific to your Pixel Watch, where they were previously tied to the same selections on your Android phone. Additionally, you can now make quick public transit payments even when the Google Wallet app is closed on your watch.

The build number for this patch is BW1A.250605.004, and that applies to all generations of Pixel Watch. Owners of LTE-equipped Pixel Watch models in Japan and Singapore will get the update “in the coming weeks.”

To check for the update on your Pixel phone, open the Settings app and navigate to System > Software Update > System Update > Check for Update. Then, follow the on-screen prompts to install the patch. On the Pixel Watch, open the Settings app and find System > System Update.