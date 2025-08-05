Heads up, Galaxy users: One UI 8 Beta arrives for more devices next week

What you need to know

Samsung announced today (Aug. 5) that it will be expanding its One UI 8 Beta to more devices.

The beta program will start rolling out on August 11, and will be available for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in India, Korea, the U.K. and the U.S.

In Sept, the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, Tab S10 series, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will be eligible get the new software beta.

Samsung also hinted at expanding its One UI 8 beyond the new Galaxy Watch 8 series "later this year."

Samsung is finally expanding its One UI 8 beta's reach to more devices later this month. According to the company's announcement earlier today, the rollout will begin with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6 on Aug.11.

With the One UI 8, users can expect to see advanced multimodal capabilities, intuitive AI experiences right at their fingertips to eligible devices in the U.S., U.K., Korea and India.

While some devices are just receiving their first beta, the Galaxy S25 series has already reached its fourth beta of One UI 8. This comes as Samsung's latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE, have launched with a stable version of One UI 8, which may cause other Galaxy owners to feel a sense of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

However, this feeling of missing out seems to be short-lived as Samsung further states in its blog post that it will continue to expand the software to older Galaxy phones as well. " The beta program is planned for roll out to even more devices in the following month, including Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, Tab S10 series, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A35 5G," the announcement added.

One UI 8 beta brings with it much-needed tweaks to existing apps and integrates more of Galaxy AI into the device. It also adds new features to Samsung's core apps, including Samsung Health, Reminders, Routines, Internet, Calendar, Contacts, and more, making multitasking on the phone a breeze.

The update also brings a refreshed Quick Share UI that makes it easier to send and receive files, additional accessibility options for users with sight and hearing impairments, plus fixes to UI elements like Auracast.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Furthermore, Samsung adds that while beta versions of One UI 8 continue to roll out to its phones, the stable version of One UI 8 will be released for more Galaxy devices beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 starting in September.

Finally, Galaxy Watch users can also breathe a sigh of relief as the Korean OEM confirmed that One UI 8 Watch will expand its availability to more watch models beyond the Galaxy Watch 8 series later this year. "This update will deliver motivational health features and a more refined, intuitive interface to an even broader range of Galaxy users," the blog post stated.

That said, it is important to note that the Beta version of the software will only be available for users who've signed up for the beta program via the Samsung Members app.