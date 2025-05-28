What you need to know

The One UI 8 beta is now available for Galaxy S25 models in select regions, offering a first look at the next generation of Samsung's software.

Key features of One UI 8 include enhanced AI capabilities with multimodal support, tailored UX for different device types, and proactive suggestions.

One UI 8 is among the first platforms to adapt to Google's Android 16 and will introduce improvements to various aspects of the UX, including the Reminder app, Quick Share, multitasking, Samsung Internet, and accessibility features.

Putting all the rumors to rest, Samsung has officially started rolling out the first beta of One UI 8 to its latest flagship models.

In a lengthy blogpost, Samsung said it is kicking off One UI 8's first beta today for Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models, which shipped with One UI 7 out of the box early this year. Samsung is making the latest beta available in the regions including Germany, Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. The update, however, doesn't include the latest Galaxy S25 Edge.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Korean tech giant has also confirmed that we can see a stable version of the One UI 8 shipping with the upcoming foldables this summer. It is interesting to see the next iteration coming so soon while the One UI 7 has seen significant delays in rolling out to Galaxy devices this year.

Seeing One UI 8 already in action is encouraging as it happens to be one of the first platforms to adapt to Google's latest Android 16, which was showcased by the company early this month.

One UI 8 promises to bring "a new rhythm for Samsung’s software evolution with major UX and AI updates." Like the previous firmware, the One UI 8 focus is also on enhancing AI features on the Galaxy S25 series, and includes three key factors: "multimodal capabilities, UX tailored to different device form factors, and personalized, proactive suggestions."

The popular Now Bar and Now Brief features from One UI 7 will see notable improvements as they can now showcase even more customized insights and suggestions to help users stay on top of their tasks and keep with their daily routine with the help of AI.

Additionally One UI 8 is also providing settings where it allows users to enable processing the data only on the device. Users can further choose to opt for cloud-based AI processing.

Samsung's popular Auracast is also seeing improvements like support for effortless audio connection through QR code scanning and sharing, and further allowing multiple Auracast devices to sync with devices like Galaxy Buds 3 and hearing — the company recently showed off the capabilities in London.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Additionally, the new Reminder app on Galaxy S25 series also gets a glow up with the One UI 8 as it can manage all your reminders in one place with new interface. Users can further share a list of to-dos with a single press of a button. Quick Share is also believed to be getting enhancements with this software update.

The lengthy changelog of the latest beta highlights even more features like the ability to find files easily even if the users don't know the file name they are looking for. Samsung Internet is also seeing a redesign to access the features quickly. Multitasking should also be gaining notable improvements with enhanced display support and split screen functionality.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The other perks of the One UI 8 include new Calendar features, the addition of new preset routines, and routine actions. Through Samsung Health, users will be able to now challenge their friends for running and can also set reminders for food intake. Some more improvements can be seen across Communication, Camera, Accessibility, and in Security and Privacy preferences.

Since the rollout has just begun, we could be seeing more of what's hidden in the One UI 8 beta, and it is still unclear whether the recently spotted new Weather app revamp and audio version of Now Brief summary made their way to the first beta firmware.