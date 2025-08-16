What you need to know

YouTube Music is testing a “Daily Discover” feed that drops fresh tracks every day, each with a short note explaining why it’s there.

Unlike Spotify’s scheduled playlists, this is a song-by-song recommendation system with instant context.

The carousel’s larger design and standout album art make it hard to miss.

YouTube Music is said to be experimenting with a feature that serves up fresh daily picks for songs and artists tailored to how you jam, something you won't see on the leading music streaming apps.

Music streaming services thrive on helping listeners find fresh tracks. To that end, YouTube Music is reportedly working on a new tool called “Your daily discover” to sharpen its recommendations.

As spotted by Reddit user BarisberatWNR (via Android Authority), the feature appears as a carousel on YouTube Music’s home screen, complete with a “Play All” button that instantly builds a fresh playlist.

The feature shows up above the “Trending songs for you” section on YouTube Music’s homepage. Since it’s still in testing, its placement could change, and some users say it only appears on and off.

Bigger, bolder layout

(Image credit: BarisberatWNR / Reddit)

This horizontal carousel breaks from YouTube Music’s usual mixes with an oversized layout and eye-catching album art. Each tile includes a brief tag—like “Because you liked” or “For fans of”—to show exactly why it’s being recommended.

Unlike Spotify’s fixed-schedule playlists such as Discover Weekly and Daylist, YouTube Music’s new feature adds context to every pick, telling you exactly why it’s there, which is something Spotify doesn’t currently do.

Instead of relying on playlists like Spotify, YouTube Music’s new feature serves up daily song picks, each with a short reason why it was chosen. It’s built to steer listeners toward fresh music that fits their tastes, and does it more quickly than Spotify’s approach.

Details on the Daily Discover carousel are still fuzzy, with no word yet on how many songs it shows or if there’s a cap. Right now, it’s only available to a small group of YouTube Music users, and Google hasn’t said when or if it’ll reach everyone.