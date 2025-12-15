The only thing better than listening to a favorite playlist is listening to it with someone else. Or at least sharing it with others. Conversely, it's nice to get an idea of what your friends are listening to and like. This can help you discover new music, maybe even learn that you have very similar music tastes.

A relatively new feature with YouTube Music, launched in celebration of the streamer's 10th birthday, is called Taste Match. It allows you to share a playlist with a friend, or even multiple friends, so they can contribute to it as well. The playlist automatically updates with content from everyone who joins so you'll get a surprise on your next run or commute home, hearing exciting new tunes just as your friends are. The collaborative playlist option is easy to set up in a few steps.

How to taste match your YouTube Music playlist with a friend

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

1. Open the YouTube Music app. Make sure you have the latest version downloaded.

2. Select the "+ New" button.

3. Select Taste Match.

4. Create a playlist or use one you have already created and send the invite link to the friend or multiple friends you want to add. Once they accept it, the playlist with both names will appear. Music won't populate for both (or all) of you for about 24 hours, so you may only see your own songs for the first day until your friend's songs begin to appear as well.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

5. Once set up, the mixed playlists shows all members. You can also invite more people. The owner of the playlist can delete the playlist at any time.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

6. From the friend's perspective, they will receive the invitation and can click Join then see the full playlist. While the owner can choose to delete the playlist, invitees can choose to leave one at any time.

Share your musical tastes

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

YouTube Music Taste Match is a lovely feature to help expand your musical horizons and share your musical tastes with others. It brings friends and family members together. You can tune into a playlist and know that it's the very same one that your loved ones are listening to as well. Get excited when you come across a wonderful new song and can add it for everyone to enjoy. YouTube Music is one of the best music streaming services, and this feature is a lovely addition to its existing offering.