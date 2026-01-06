Caught on camera: Could this be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra we've been waiting for?

What you need to know

Leaked video reveals the alleged Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's design.

Expected specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 5,500 mAh battery, and One UI 8.5

However, several people online are speculating that this video could be fake or a dummy unit.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series has been showing up in several leaks lately, and we aren't surprised to say the least, considering the Korean OEM might launch its next flagship series sometime next month. That said, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been the talk of the town, with a recent leak showing off the rumored Privacy display that stops people from snooping into your phone's screen.

However, the most recent video from IceUniverse shows off the alleged device and the retail box it is supposedly said to show up in. As spotted by Tech Radar, the brief video shows what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with the name and branding on the box, and further shows the device's rear panel as well.

Breaking！Someone leaked a suspected Galaxy S26 Ultra phone.If anyone can find the true source of this video, please let me know and I will tag the source. pic.twitter.com/bx91JlQsshJanuary 6, 2026

From the looks of it, the phone itself doesn't have any major changes and looks a lot like its predecessor. However, the most noticeable difference in the video is the device's camera array. The placement seems to be different, much like the Galaxy S25 Edge, with the triple lens setup placed on a raised camera island, as opposed to being directly placed on the device's rear panel.

The device in question is seen in a black or dark gray colorway, and an additional lens is also visible on the back. Additionally, the retail box suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature an S-Pen, which isn't surprising at all.

The video doesn't give anything else beyond those basic specs; however, several people have been calling out this video for being fake or a dummy unit. While Ice Universe was the one to post this video, they have clearly stated they don't know the "true source of this video."

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

That said, leaks indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get a fresh set of lenses: a larger 200MP Sony main sensor, while others suggest minimal hardware changes for the quad-camera setup with a new 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x periscope lens, as seen in this video.

Rumors also indicate that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip could power the phone in some regions, while others could get the Exynos 2600 processor. The Ultra is expected to get a massive 5,500 mAh battery, support faster 60W charging, and debut with Samsung's new One UI 8.5 software. That said, we don't have the deets on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's actual design or the official specs yet, but our Galaxy S26 Ultimate guide will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming flagship series, as we wait for the rumored launch in February.