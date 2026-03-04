Apple’s cheapest laptop in years is finally here to challenge Chromebooks

What you need to know

The new $599 MacBook Neo marks Apple’s most affordable MacBook in years, targeting Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs.

However, instead of an M-series processor, the Neo runs on the A18 Pro.

The laptop ships with macOS Tahoe, plus features like iPhone Mirroring and Apple Intelligence.

With bright color options and an education price as low as $499, Apple is going after buyers who usually pick Chromebooks.

Apple usually stays out of the budget laptop market. That’s why the new MacBook Neo is such a big change.

At $599, this is Apple’s most affordable MacBook in years, the company says. It’s aimed at the market usually filled by Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs. For students, first-time laptop buyers, and anyone who just wants a simple everyday machine, Apple is suddenly offering a far lower price of entry into macOS.

Until now, the cheapest MacBook was the MacBook Air, starting at $1,099 for the latest models. The Neo is about $400 less than any new MacBook before it, making a clear gap between this budget option and the rest of the lineup.

A Mac powered by an iPhone chip

To lower the price, Apple made a bold move. The MacBook Neo uses the A18 Pro chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

This is different from Apple’s usual M-series laptop chips, but it matches what the Neo is meant for: everyday tasks like browsing, working on documents, video calls, and streaming.

Even so, the hardware is solid. The Neo has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display (2408 × 1506 resolution, up to 500 nits brightness), 8GB of unified memory, storage options of 256GB or 512GB, a Magic Keyboard, a large multi-touch trackpad, a 1080p FaceTime camera, side-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and up to 16 hours of battery life.

The laptop comes with macOS Tahoe and supports features like iPhone Mirroring and Apple Intelligence tools. It still fits well into Apple’s larger device ecosystem.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Preorders are open now, and the MacBook Neo will be available starting March 11.

Apple cut corners, and that’s intentional

(Image credit: Apple)

The Neo’s price tag doesn’t come without trade-offs. The base $599 model includes 256GB storage, but skips Touch ID, while the $699 version adds 512GB and the fingerprint sensor. There’s also no option beyond 8GB of RAM, and storage tops out at 512GB.

There are a few other missing features. The Neo doesn’t have Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging, fast charging, or a backlit keyboard. It only supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple’s goal is clear. It’s aiming at price-sensitive buyers, especially students and casual users who might otherwise choose a Chromebook or a low-cost Windows laptop.

The colorful design supports this goal. The MacBook Neo is available in Citrus, Blush, Indigo, and Silver, with matching keyboards. This makes it feel more like Apple’s playful iMacs than the usual minimalist MacBooks.

Apple also has an education price as low as $499, putting the Neo right in the same price range as mid-tier Chromebooks.

Android Central's Take

The MacBook Neo could be a big deal for many people. A $599 Mac makes it much easier to join Apple’s ecosystem, especially for students and casual users who just need something reliable for schoolwork, browsing, and streaming. The specs are basic, but if Apple can deliver the smooth macOS experience people expect, this could finally give buyers a real alternative to Chromebooks and low-end Windows laptops, without having to spend over a thousand dollars.