5 phones that are better than the Google Pixel 10a

It may be earlier than expected, but the Google Pixel 10a is already official and up for pre-order. The Pixel 10a looks strikingly similar to last year's Pixel 9a, and for some people, it may not even feel like much of an upgrade (including me).

As I mentioned recently, the Pixel 10a could be the smallest upgrade a Pixel A-series phone has seen in years.

That doesn't make the Pixel 10a a bad phone. It's still the best mid-range Pixel you can buy right now if you want access to Google's clean software and AI features. However, if you are shopping for a new smartphone, the Pixel 10a is not the only device you can get for $499. There are some seriously compelling alternatives out there.

If you're willing to look beyond the Pixel 10a, there are at least five phones that make a much stronger case for your money.

Google Pixel 9a

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Believe it or not, the best phone you can buy instead of the Google Pixel 10a is actually Google's own Pixel 9a from last year. Moving from the Pixel 9a to the Pixel 10a should have brought some noticeable upgrades, or at least meaningful changes. But the Pixel 10a is virtually the same smartphone as the Pixel 9a.

There are a few small differences, like the Pixel 10a being 1mm thicker, which makes the camera sit even more flush with the rear frame. It also gets upgraded Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front, a slightly brighter display, and marginally faster wired charging. Apart from these tweaks and the new color options, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a are almost identical.

The Pixel 9a features the same Tensor G4 chip, the same 5100mAh battery, and the same dual-camera setup on the back. It runs the same Android version, Android 16, as the Pixel 10a. Yes, the Pixel 10a will likely receive one additional year of software updates, but that difference will not matter much in the short term.