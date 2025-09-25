Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs. Galaxy S24 FE: Fan Edition face off

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $18.06 at AT&T $27.08 at Samsung $649.99 at Amazon $649.99 at Samsung Slim and sleek The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE isn't a massive upgrade over the Galaxy S24 FE, especially since lots of the new features will be available via OS updates. But most notably, it's ultra slim and lightweight with a slightly better processor, faster charging, and Gemini goodies right out of the box. Pros Improved front camera

Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) phones are a popular choice for those on a budget because they take into account exactly the features fans are looking for, making concessions in other seemingly less important departments to bring the cost down. You get a massive screen, for example, and decent cameras with a durable build, but a slightly less powerful processor. The result is a premium phone alternative without the huge price tag of the regular series models.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the latest addition to the FE line. If you’re mulling over the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S24 FE, especially if you already have the latter and you aren’t sure if it’s worth the upgrade, we’re here to help with this detailed comparison to break things down for you.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: The design and basic features

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

When it comes to Fan Edition phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the latest and greatest. It comes in Navy, Jetblack, Icyblue, or White with a bicolor frame and Premium Haze finish. During a brief hands-on with the phone, our reviewer found that it feels a lot like the Galaxy S24 FE. But he appreciates the smooth matte finish on the back instead of the glossy back of the Galaxy S24 FE, which eliminates the pesky fingerprint problem with the older model. He also loves the contrasting look of the darker colors with the silver aluminum side rails.

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x FHD+ display that sports 2,340 x 1,080 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster, the Galaxy S25 FE is in line with other Samsung models that cost much more; you might not even be able to tell the difference. Peak brightness is a decent 1,900 nits as well.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Boasting an Armor Aluminum frame, the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the phone sports an IP68 rating, so you can be confident it’s protected against dust and water. Most notably, it’s the slimmest and lightest FE phone from Samsung ever, measuring just 7.4mm thin and weighing 190 grams. Compare that to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which is 8mm thin and weighs 213 grams, and it’s a noticeable enough difference. “Anytime you can get a 6.7-inch smartphone under 200 grams,” our reviewer notes, “it’s worth taking note of – this is a difference you’ll feel in both your hand and pocket.”

It comes with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage, which is fairly standard. But you get a six-month trial subscription to Google AI Pro with the phone, which includes 2TB cloud storage. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to pay up after the half-year ends if you want to continue using it.

The battery is bigger at 4,900mAh, but it still has the same rated life, giving you about 28 hours of continuous video viewing per charge. Basically, you’ll need to charge either phone daily. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE does, however, charge more quickly, getting you to 65% in just 30 minutes. It supports 45W wired charging — a marked increase from just 25W in the Galaxy S24 FE — and 25W wireless charging, up from 15W in the previous-generation phone. You’ll need a compatible wireless charger to enjoy the speedier charging rate, though.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Launched in September 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is still a solid phone that comes in at around the same price. In our hands-on, we found that it doesn’t look much different from the Galaxy S23 FE or even the same-sized Galaxy S24 Plus. Perhaps this is a good thing when it comes to the latter, suggesting the phone looks more premium than it is. Available in Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint, it has the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x FHD+ display with the same resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,900 nits brightness. So, there’s no upgrade in that respect.

It has an aluminum frame as well, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an IP68 rating. It’s not quite as slim, but in terms of dimensions beyond the thickness, it’s not far off from the Galaxy S25 FE. This is still a sleek phone with a massive screen.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

You can choose from 128GB or 256GB storage options; there’s no 512GB model. While the battery is a smaller 4,700mAh, you get the same rated battery life. However, as noted, the phone charges more slowly.

Both phones give you seven software updates and seven years of security support. So, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which launched in September 2025 with Android 16, will be good through 2032 and Android 23. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which launched with Android 14, will be supported through 2031 and Android 21. In both cases, the phones are still worth considering “current.”

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S24 FE OS Android 14, (Samsung One UI 8) Android 16 (Samsung One UI 6.1) Colors Navy, Jetblack, Icyblue, White Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint Screen Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Screen Resolution 2,340 x 1,080 2,340 x 1,080 Screen Type AMOLED FHD+ AMOLED FHD+ Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor Exynos 2400 Exynos 2400e RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128/256GB/512GB (not expandable) 128GB/256GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP main wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 12MP front 50MP main wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, 10MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 4,900mAh 4,700mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Cellular 5G 5G Size 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm Weight 190 grams 213 grams

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Usability, features, and functions

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While looks and basic specs are important, what you probably really want to know is if there are any marked differences in how these two phones operate and what they can do. The simple answer is, there are some.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, it has a superior Exynos 2400 processor. This is still a step down from the regular line, but it offers a compelling enough experience for some users. Combined with the 13% larger vapor chamber, you get a decent gaming experience without worrying that the phone will overheat. And you can multitask to your heart’s content. Both phones have 8GB of RAM.

Along with Galaxy AI, which affords features like real-time information and insights, along with some cool photo editing features (discussed in the next section), you get fully integrated Gemini Live with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. This unlocks plenty of AI features and assistance, including popular ones like Circle to Search, as well as Browsing Assist, Writing Assist, and more. You can access Gemini seamlessly across apps, affording a unique and helpful experience. As noted, you can try advanced features with the six-month trial to Google AI Pro.

There’s also One UI 8, which adds things like customized wallpapers and widgets, and the new Samsung Now Bar that provides useful information at a glance and Now Brief, a daily summary of your day. Additionally, there’s Quick Share, which makes it simple to share photos, videos, and files with nearby Samsung devices (the Galaxy S24 FE supports this feature as well, and will be updateable to One UI 8).

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE includes AI features, too, but it’s a pared-down set out of the box. You get Galaxy AI and access to features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter, Photo Assist, and Browsing Assist. While Gemini Live doesn’t come with the phone out of the box, you are able to upgrade to use it.

It comes with the Exynos 2400e processor, which is nearly identical to the Exynos 2400 in the Galaxy S25 FE. The Exynos 2400e has a lower clock speed, so it isn’t quite as powerful. But it’s designed to optimize the device, and is sufficient for most. Our reviewer says it feels snappy, so you probably won’t even notice the downgrade unless you’re a heavy, intense user of high-bandwidth apps, like games.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: The difference with the cameras

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

The cameras in these two phones are largely identical, with a 50MP wide-angle main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The biggest difference is with the front selfie camera, which is 12MP in the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, 20% higher resolution than the 10MP front camera in the Galaxy S24 FE. This could be a worthwhile upgrade for those who take a lot of selfies, group selfies using the front camera, or who record content for social media and livestream from their phones.

Speaking of recording content, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has some new features that mark an upgrade in this department, including audio erase and auto trim. But these features should be making their way to the Galaxy S24 FE as well. On the AI side, it also adds Writing Assist. It has a low-noise mode for night videos as well.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Both phones have an AI ProVisual Engine and support generative editing features with photos. This includes features like Photo Assist that help you get the best photo result possible. Enjoy other fun and useful photo-related features as well, like Portrait Studio, so you can turn your photos into art of different styles.

Overall, there isn’t a massive difference in the cameras in these two phones. But if you post social content or tend to use the front camera often, the improvements with the Galaxy S25 FE might sway you in its direction.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It’s decision time. Between the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S24 FE, considering they both come in at around the same price, you’d best go with the newer model. If you have the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE already, however, it isn’t worth the upgrade just yet. Hang onto that phone because most of the enhancements with the Galaxy S25 FE are OS based and have either already made their way to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE via Android 16 or One UI 8, or will in the near future.

There are moderate improvements, including the ultra-slim and sleek design, the cool new colors, faster charging, and the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will last for two additional OS upgrades since the Galaxy S24 FE launched with Android 14. But it’s nothing earth-shattering.

Bottom line: go with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE if you’re buying new, but stick with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE if you already own it — or you can get one for a ridiculously killer deal. You won’t be losing out on much. If you're looking for something higher-end or on the entry level of the scale, consider some of the best Samsung Galaxy phones right now, which include the standard S25 series models, some cheap A series models, and a flip model if you're ready to invest the big bucks.