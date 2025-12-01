A new GSMA listing suggests that the device once believed to be the “Flip 8 FE” is now likely the long-rumored “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Model number SM-F971 aligns with a second Fold model planned alongside the standard Fold 8 (SM-F976).

The “Wide” Fold 8 is said to use two 18:9 panels that open into a square 18:18 display, creating a shorter, wider device when closed.

Samsung’s plans for foldable phones just got more intriguing. A new GSMA database listing suggests that a mystery device, once thought to be the Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE, could actually be something else.

Rather than a more affordable clamshell, new evidence suggests this model is actually the long-rumored “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8. And this could be Samsung’s biggest change to its foldable lineup yet.

The confusion began when model number SM-F971 appeared last month. Since Samsung usually uses SM-F7xx numbers for Flip models, many thought this was the Flip 8 FE. But the details didn’t quite add up.

A new entry in the GSMA’s global database, spotted by Smartprix, tells a different story. SM-F971 sits alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 (SM-F976) as part of a dual-Fold strategy for 2026, rather than a budget Flip model. This shift in view comes from Samsung’s model naming patterns and several reports that the company has been testing a wider Fold.

A wider Z Fold 8 takes shape with a square display

This is where the “Wide” Fold 8 enters the picture. Instead of the tall, narrow shape Samsung has used since the first Fold, the new version is said to use two 18:9 panels that open into a square 18:18 display. When closed, it would be wider and shorter than the current Fold.

Some early sources say Samsung hopes this design will compete with Apple’s rumored wider foldable. That could be why both Fold 8 models might launch at the same time.

The naming logic adds weight to the rumor. Samsung’s Flip line has never used the “F97x” tag, and FE devices have historically followed the same structure as their premium counterparts. A Flip FE wouldn’t suddenly adopt Fold-style numbering.

On the other hand, a new Fold model makes sense, especially if it’s meant to be sold alongside the regular Fold 8. This matches reports that Samsung has two Fold projects for 2026: the usual update and a new design to help the lineup stand out as competition grows.

For buyers, 2026 could bring two different Fold options: the usual book-style Fold 8 for those who like a phone-first design, and a wider, squarer Fold 8 “Wide” for people who want a mini-tablet that really works like one.