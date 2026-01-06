Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may come in a classy metallic rose gold colorway

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro might be offered in a pink and rose gold colorway.

The color option, called "Apricot," appeared in a One UI 8.5 beta build.

Apricot may be exclusive to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and it's unclear if the base Galaxy Buds 4 could get a flashy colorway of their own.

Samsung's next lineup of wireless earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, keep coming up in rumors and leaks. It's unclear whether the Galaxy Buds 4 series will launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series at Samsung's next major event, but there are many signs pointing to the earbuds being in active development. Now, Android Authority has uncovered a new colorway for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro hidden in a recent One UI 8.5 beta update.

The site found media images for Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro colorways inside the third One UI 8.5 beta update, and they show off the classic black/gray and silver/white color options. These are the same colorways currently available for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, there's a third option for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — called "Apricot" — that might add a bit of color to Samsung's upcoming earbuds.

The leaked Apricot colorway includes a pink plastic chassis and matching pink ear tips. There's also a metallic stem with a brushed rose gold finish (or, that's at least how it appears from the renders). Android Authority surmises the Apricot color will be a Galaxy Buds 4 Pro exclusive, since there were no matching renders for the base Galaxy Buds 4.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series, which now includes the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, plays it safe in terms of color options. The colorways across the board utilize standard shades of black, white, and the occasional mix of silver or gray. This might change with the pink and rose gold hues that could appear on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Samsung's older earbuds haven't shied away from flashy colors, though. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and even the forgotten Galaxy Buds Live have been offered in unique styles.

We'll have to wait and see which Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro colorways are available when they are officially revealed. For now, the appearance of Apricot renders in official One UI 8.5 beta builds is a good sign that we may get a pink pair of Samsung earbuds soon.