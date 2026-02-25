Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series goes official with improved audio and a standout new feature

What you need to know

Galaxy Buds 4 bring improved sound, refined design, and upgraded ANC starting at $179.

Samsung refines the stem design and adds pinch controls for easier playback and noise control.

Larger speakers and 24-bit audio support promise cleaner bass and more immersive sound.

New AI features include head gestures and smarter conversation detection with nickname support.

Alongside the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung officially took the wraps off the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The new earbuds bring improved sound quality, a slightly refined design, upgraded ANC, and more, starting at $179.

Samsung shifted to a new design language with the Galaxy Buds 3 series, ditching the stemless look and moving to a more Apple AirPods-style stem design. With the Galaxy Buds 4, the company is continuing that direction with further refinements.

The previous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro featured a more angular blade-like stem, while the new Galaxy Buds 4 move to a flatter and thinner stem for improved comfort and gesture controls.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro continue to use silicone in-ear tips, and Samsung says it analyzed hundreds of millions of global ear data points to refine the in-ear fit. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Buds 4 retain the open-ear design but now feature smaller and better-fitting earbud heads for a more secure and comfortable experience.

There are a few additional design changes as well. The stems of the Galaxy Buds 4 now support pinch controls, allowing you to pinch to activate noise cancellation, or double- and triple-pinch to control playback.

The charging case design has also been updated. In terms of colors, the Galaxy Buds 4 will be available in White, Black, and an online-exclusive Pink Gold finish.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

On the audio front, Samsung is promising major improvements. The earbuds now feature larger speakers with a wider woofer that increases the effective speaker area by nearly 20%. Combined with an upgraded tweeter, Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deliver more natural and immersive sound with cleaner bass, along with support for up to 24-bit/96kHz audio.

Samsung is also claiming enhanced ANC performance. Combined with an advanced EQ system, the earbuds dynamically adjust frequency levels in real time to optimize noise cancellation.

The calling experience has also been improved. Samsung says its Super Clear Call feature uses super wideband call technology, reducing background noise on both ends and doubling the bandwidth compared to conventional Bluetooth calls.

In terms of new software features, the Galaxy Buds 4 now support head gestures for the first time, similar to Pixel Buds. You can nod to answer or decline calls and dismiss notifications. The earbuds also support AI assistants such as Google Gemini, as well as the new Bixby powered by Perplexity, all without needing to pick up your phone.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

One of the more unique features Samsung is debuting with the Galaxy Buds 4 is an upgraded conversation detection system. Previously, the Galaxy Buds 3 relied on jaw movement to detect when you were speaking and automatically switched from ANC to transparency mode.

With the Galaxy Buds 4, Samsung is introducing a new feature that allows you to add up to three nicknames. When the earbuds detect your name, even with ANC enabled, they automatically switch to transparency mode so you can join the conversation more easily.

The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are available for pre-order starting today and will launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series on March 11. Pricing remains unchanged, with the Galaxy Buds 4 starting at $179.99 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at $249.99.