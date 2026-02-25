How I plan to buy the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for as cheaply as possible — the one preorder hack that actually matters

Samsung Unpacked kicked off earlier today, and while the S26 smartphone lineup was the star of the show, the reveal of the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro earbuds has been turning a lot of heads. Sleek and feature-packed, these earbuds are set for release on March 11th and will cost $249.99, but retailers have wasted no time in dropping some early deals that should make the Buds 4 Pro much more approachable.

Best Buy's Plus or Total membership program will give you a free $30 gift card when you buy the wireless earbuds, for example, while T-Mobile will give you a straight $40 off the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when you preorder through its site. All of these deals are well and good, but if you're planning to order one of the new Samsung phones anyway, I have a money-saving suggestion that's a little unorthodox.

The best Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deal isn't on the earbuds at all..

Since Amazon's deal will give you a $100 gift card with your Galaxy S26 preorder, if you're planning to buy both the smartphone and the earbuds anyway, why not buy the S26 first and use that cash to save big on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?