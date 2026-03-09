Our favorite Amazfit smartwatch under $100 just got even cheaper at Amazon

Deals
By published

The Amazfit Active 2 is an affordable device with a sporty, utilitarian look.

Photo of the Amazfit Active 2 Round smartwatch sitting on a shelf, the display showing an Outdoor Running activity start screen with a &quot;GPS locating&quot; icon, HR icon, and large &quot;GO&quot; button.
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Smartwatch deals aren't a bad way to get into the devices if you're new to the game. One such deal includes Amazon offering the Amazfit Active 2 for $20 off, bringing its price down to just $80.

To be sure, the Active 2 is our favorite Amazfit smartwatch for under $100, and it also boasts a bright AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness, over 160 sport modes, and some of the latest tech in the heart rate, skin temperature, and altimeter areas. It also includes GPS capabilities and up to 10 hours of battery life when not using the full range of features.

Amazfit Active 2 Smartwatch:$99.99$79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has chopped $20 off the price of the Amazfit Active 2, marking a 20% overall discount on an already affordable model. While it's not a high-end smartwatch option, it does include most of the features needed by today's smartwatch users.

