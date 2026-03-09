Our favorite Amazfit smartwatch under $100 just got even cheaper at Amazon

Click for next article

Smartwatch deals aren't a bad way to get into the devices if you're new to the game. One such deal includes Amazon offering the Amazfit Active 2 for $20 off, bringing its price down to just $80.

To be sure, the Active 2 is our favorite Amazfit smartwatch for under $100, and it also boasts a bright AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness, over 160 sport modes, and some of the latest tech in the heart rate, skin temperature, and altimeter areas. It also includes GPS capabilities and up to 10 hours of battery life when not using the full range of features.

This deal is for the version of the watch with a basic black wrist band, though it's also worth noting that the company has a few other upgrade options for those with the budget.

Amazfit Active 2 Smartwatch: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Amazon has chopped $20 off the price of the Amazfit Active 2, marking a 20% overall discount on an already affordable model. While it's not a high-end smartwatch option, it does include most of the features needed by today's smartwatch users.

