WHAT?! How is the Amazfit Balance already on sale for this cheap?

Cyber Monday 2024 is almost upon us and boy are the deals getting good. The recently launched Amazfit Balance has now gone on sale, even though we didn't see any Black Friday discounts on it. The Balance has many pros to its name, but the best feature about this smartwatch is undoubtedly its battery life which goes up to 20 days.

This Cyber Monday deal brings down the price of the Amazfit Balance by a whopping 30%. If you want to take up on this offer, it's available on Amazon for $139.99. For a wearable that usually costs about $200, that's an insanely good discount!

I just reviewed the Amazfit Balance and gave it a very good rating. What sets this watch apart is the AI features baked in, like Zepp Flow, Zepp Coach, and Zepp Aura. It uses AI to learn from your metrics and design strategies for you to hit your fitness goals smartly, based on the data collected.

The smartwatch also has plenty of watch faces, a solid companion app, and over 150 sports modes. Then there's also a ton of health tracking metrics such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, menstrual tracking, and more! It's one of the best Amazfit smartwatches for sure, and easy on the eyes too.

Amazfit Balance: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon The Amazfit Balance destroys every other smartwatch when it comes to battery life. A single full charge can last you two to three weeks easily, so you will never have battery anxiety again. Other than that, the Balance is extremely lightweight, boasts 5ATM waterproofing, and comes with over 150 sports modes. With 30% off this Cyber Monday, the watch is cheaper than it has ever been. Price comparison: $149.99 at Best Buy | $149.99 at Walmart

✅Recommended if: you hate charging your wearable, require NFC for payments, want Alexa onboard, and like to track your health and fitness metrics.

❌Skip this deal if: you want access to a lot more third-party apps and need an accurate pedometer as a serious sportsperson.

If you're interested in a full-length evaluation of the Amazfit Balance, you can read my in-depth review. What I can summarize for you is that this is an excellent budget smartwatch that works really well for everyday use. This smartwatch has Alexa onboard, a built-in speaker and mic combo, as well as GPS and NFC for payments.

I also love the fact that you can store music locally on your Amazfit Balance and pair your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds with it directly. And if you forgot your earbuds, it just plays the music out loud through the watch's speaker.

Although the Amazfit Balance doesn't support hundreds and thousands of apps like Wear OS, the current selection of apps is decent enough. You can respond to messages on the notification bar with a full QWERTY keyboard too, which was not an option on older Amazfit smartwatches. It's not as capable as a Wear OS watch, but still an excellent smart wearable for the price.