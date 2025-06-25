What you need to know

Amazfit dropped two new devices: the Balance 2 smartwatch and the Helio Strap.

The former, available for $299, brings a 1.5-inch display, 21-day battery life, and over 170 workouts/sports modes to keep those on the go moving.

The Helio Strap, available for $99, is Amazfit's first screen-free device that focuses on continuously tracking your health data in a comfortable way.

Amazfit touts that using the Balance 2 and the Helio Strap in combination takes things to a new level, and that bundle is available for $379.

Amazfit, owned by Zepp Health, is dropping two new wearable devices that shine even brighter when used together.

In a press release, Amazfit announced the launch of its Balance 2 smartwatch and its Helio Strap, the company's first screen-free tracker. To kick things off, the Balance 2, which is available globally for $299, focuses on those "high performers." Those who love running daily or strength training throughout the week will have a 1.5-inch scratch-resistant Sapphire glass display. With 2,000nits of peak brightness, Amazfit says the Balance 2 will remain bright even while outside.

For training purposes, the post says the Balance 2 supports running, cycling, golf, diving, to name a few of its over 170 available workouts/sports-related activities.

However, it takes golf to another level by providing a "full in-round experience." The Balance 2 features 40,000-plus course maps, hazards, scoring, and swing feedback. Alongside this is the watch's HYROX-Optimized Training. With three available modes, the Balance 2 gives users interval planning, heart rate zones, recovery, and more. If you are running through the city, Amazfit highlights free downloadable maps for users.

Keeping the Balance (2)

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Your workouts and sleep will benefit from the Balance 2's "enhanced" monitoring capabilities. This involves better tracking and data capture for your heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen, and more. Even divers will benefit from this and the watch's dedicated diving support. Amazfit states the Balance 2 fully supports freediving and scuba divers up to 45 meters, and the watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

After all of these features were packed into the Balance 2, Amazfit detailed one more thing: BioCharge Score. This new feature is still "coming soon;" however, it's said to become your "personalized body energy management" system. BioCharge Score will monitor your energy levels constantly throughout the day, working with your sleep data, exertion, stress, and more to help you understand if you need to rest more or make that extra push.

The smartwatch comes packed with a 21-day battery life to keep you going without worry.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As previously stated, the Balance 2 is available for $299 globally on Amazfit.com, Amazon, and "select" retailers.

All data, no distractions

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Alternatively, the Amazfit Helio Strap is the company's first screen-free tracker that focuses on gathering your health data comfortably. Available for $99, the Helio Strap is comfortable enough to wear to bed to take full advantage of its 10-day battery life. Moreover, the Helio Strap's continuous heart rate monitoring is said to deliver "high precision" data to understand training load and overall cardiovascular health.

The BioCharge Score feature that is "coming soon" for the Balance 2 is already available on the Helio Strap.

Accessible via the Zepp app, Helio Strap owners will find 27 workout modes, including cycling, walking, and yoga. Alongside this are some available Strength training and HYROX modes for tracking your reps, rest periods, and sets. Additionally, Amazfit says Helio Strap owners will have access to the exclusive HYROX Race mode.

Like the Balance 2, the Helio Strap is already available on Amazfit.com, Amazon, and "select" retailers.

It's worth reiterating that the Balance 2 and Helio Strap take your health data to another level when used simultaneously. When combined, Amazfit says its analytics systems elevate, giving you increased insight into your heart rate, fatigue, and recovery analysis. All of this is synced to your Zepp app on your phone without a necessary subscription.

So, if you're interested, Amazfit details a special combo bundle, which delivers the Balance 2 and Helio Strap for $379.