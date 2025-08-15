What you need to know

Ultrahuman announced the acquisition of viO Health Tech, which helped facilitate its newest PowerPlug: Cycle & Ovulation Pro.

This feature helps users understand their cycles on a more diverse scale, as many don't fall within the "normal" 28-day cycle range.

Ultrahuman states its cycle and ovulation tracking/monitoring can help women with PCOS and endometriosis.

This new PowerPlug is rolling out for Ring Air users in the U.S., EU, U.K., Canada, and Australia for $3.99 per month or $39 per year.

Ultrahuman announces a major health-focused feature to help women better track their menstrual cycles and ovulation periods.

This afternoon (Aug 15), Ultrahuman announced that it has acquired viO Health Tech, which has facilitated the launch of the company's Cycle & Ovulation Pro for the Ring Air. This feature is rolling out now for consumers in the U.S., EU, U.K., Canada, and Australia. Ultrahuman states viO is designed for women with "diverse cycle patterns" as most tracking services are only centered around regular 28-day cycles.

Behind the Cycle & Ovulation Pro feature is Ultrahuman's "15 years of R&D." The press release states the feature utilizes a temperature-sensing algorithm that was originally for viO's OvuSense. This algorithm has reportedly cleared the FDA hurdles for "intervaginal temperature-based ovulation tracking."

This algorithm will monitor and display changes within a woman's body as time goes on.

Ultrahuman states women should gain a better understanding of their cycles and ovulation periods as their lives continue to evolve. Cycle & Ovulation Pro is said to collect a woman's "physiological patterns and temperature biomarkers" through the Ring Air. This provides tracking on the Ring Air that is estimated to be 90% or higher in accuracy. Additionally, Cycle & Ovulation Pro will offer fertility planning support for women, guiding them through various cycle types for "accurate ovulation confirmations."

Logging changes & Understanding Patterns

(Image credit: Ultrahuman) (Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Cycle Flags are another aspect of this Pro feature. Ultrahuman says Cycle Flags take into account your temperature data to "suggest hidden patterns" to help you understand cycle variability. Certain trends can include "early or late ovulation, short luteal phase, the absence of ovulation," and more. As previously mentioned, the Cycle & Ovulation Pro feature is designed to help all women, even those outside of the "normal" 28-cycle period.

Ultrahuman says its feature is designed to help women with PCOS or endometriosis.

Lastly, Cycle & Ovulation Pro contains a logging feature, letting women note their moods, symptoms, and any changes in behavior. These changes could correlate with "cycle phases," per Ultrahuman, and could help women better identify "long-term" wellness trends.

Cycle & Ovulation Pro is available for users with the Ultrahuman Ring Air in the U.S., EU, U.K., Canada, and Australia for $3.99 per month or $39 per year. The company teases that other regions are to come. More importantly, those using the regular Cycle & Ovulation PowerPlug can still do so without any disruptions.