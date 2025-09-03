Ultrahuman loses following Delhi High Court dismissal of Oura lawsuit
Following the ITC, the Delhi High Court delivered its ruling over the patent dispute.
What you need to know
- The Delhi High Court in India has delivered its verdict, dismissing the court case Ultrahuman leveraged against Oura over its patent dispute.
- This is where the situation progressed to after the ITC gave its ruling in August, which blocked Ultrahuman's devices and components from the U.S. market.
- Originally, Ultrahuman sought out Oura for this lawsuit over the latter's features mirroring its own a little too closely.
More information has been delivered about the ongoing case between Ultrahuman and Oura, but it seems this one is the last—for now.
This afternoon (Sep 2), Oura contacted Android Central regarding its ongoing case with Ultrahuman, as the latter sued the former over "patent claims." Oura wanted to inform us that Ultrahuman's lawsuit against them "has been dismissed" by the Delhi High Court in India.
Oura adds, "Ultrahuman’s non-disclosure of the US ITC’s initial and final determinations, which were material to its complaint, was found to be willful and deliberate by the Delhi High Court."
Of course, this takes us back to an update shared via an Oura statement regarding Ultrahuman's case against it. The statement concerned the ITC's ruling against Ultrahuman, which blocked the company's smart rings and components "from the U.S. market through exclusion and cease-and-desist orders." The ITC's original ruling also stated that Ultrahuman "infringed" on Oura's intellectual property, per the company's statement.
The Smart Ring Rivalry
On August 22, word broke that Ultrahuman had filed a lawsuit against Oura, accusing the brand's Ring 4 of "ripping off" its patented smart ring technology. The suit was placed within the Delhi High Court in India. Ultrahuman argued that its competitor, Oura, was riding a little too close for comfort with its smart ring features, like "women’s health tracking, glucose monitoring, and non-paywalled data features without permission."
At the time, an Ultrahuman spokesperson said the company has "no choice but to defend its innovation." Aside from the "sleep, recovery, and circadian health" insights mentioned, Ultrahuman said there was another sharp divide between both brands: the use of paywalled and non-paywalled content.
The lawsuit brought to the Delhi High Court was Ultrahuman seeking to "defend" a specific patent and keep itself at the forefront of open health data. However, concerning Oura's paywalled content, it said locking "them behind a paywall is anti-innovation and anti-consumer."
