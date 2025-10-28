I'm hunting down the best Samsung Galaxy deals of Black Friday 2025 - early discounts, price predictions, and more

Black Friday is one month away, but who says you need to wait to score some sweet holiday deals on Samsung Galaxy devices? From smartphones and laptops to tablets and watches, I'm collecting all of the best Black Friday Samsung deals (so far) into this guide.

Naturally, we're sure to see more good old-fashioned price drops as we approach the holiday weekend, but if you don't mind a bit of fine print, there are quite a few carrier deals that could make the latest Samsung tech cheap (or even free). Keep reading to see all of my top recommendations, and don't forget to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep updating this guide with new Samsung deals as we approach Black Friday weekend.

Early Black Friday Samsung deals

37% OFF Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 $689.99 at Amazon Forget the iPhone Air! Samsung's ultra-thin phone debuted a few months earlier and beats the iPhone Air by packing in an ultrawide camera, stereo speakers, a bigger battery, two additional years of OS updates, and more. The Titanium Silver color is currently the best Galaxy S25 Edge deal at $689.99, which is over $300 cheaper than Apple's new phone!

27% OFF Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best phone Samsung has ever made, and it's now 27% off at Amazon, weeks before Black Friday. Grab the powerhouse phone you'll love at a price that's finally under a thousand bucks!

FREE with new line Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: $1,099.99 FREE with eligible unlimited plan at Verizon Add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will give you $1,100 off the innovative Galaxy Z Flip 7 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the flip phone completely free, no trade-in required!

FREE with most plans Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: $649.99 FREE with most plans at T-Mobile The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE boasts a sleek, lightweight design with flagship-level specs and great camera tech to match. Buy the phone from T-Mobile with a new line on nearly any data plan, and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the S25 FE completely free. Who needs Black Friday when the deals are this good?

36% off Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $329.99 $209.99 at Amazon Samsung's most basic tablet is still a fantastic experience, now at an even more fantastic price. Take 36% off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today by buying unlocked from Amazon and feel great about saving a ton of cash on a great new tablet.

$253 off Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy Book 4 16GB RAM/512GB SSD: $899.99 $646.99 at Best Buy Currently chilling with a $253 discount at Best Buy, the Galaxy Book 4 is a versatile laptop with a spacious Full HD display, an Intel Core 7 chip, and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. This particular model comes with 512GB of onboard storage, but you can also increase that to 1TB using a microSD.

$70 off Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $179.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds for Android users in 2025, with cutting-edge ANC (active noise cancellation), Galaxy AI integration, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. Grab a pair of these earbuds today and you'll score $70 off your purchase.

Black Friday FAQ

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday traditionally falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, making it November 28th this year. While Black Friday sales in the past tended to end at midnight that night, many events now last through the weekend and into Cyber Monday (December 1st). Needless to say, I'll be hard at work sharing the best deals that entire weekend, so be sure to watch our site for all of the latest shopping advice from yours truly.

What Samsung Galaxy deals should I expect during Black Friday?

Samsung's entire fleet of Galaxy devices is likely to be discounted in the days leading up to Black Friday, so keep your eyes peeled for deals on the S25 series of smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 8, new Samsung tablets, and so much more.

Should I buy a Samsung Galaxy phone today or wait until Black Friday?

It depends. Are you seeking a straight, no-strings discount on an unlocked device? If so, I'd probably wait, as the Black Friday deals are certain to get better in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or upgrade deal from your wireless provider, it's unlikely that carrier deals will get much better than they are right now.