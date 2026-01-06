What you need to know

Solos brought its AirGo V2 smart glasses to CES 2026 and announced that the glasses are finally available for purchase, starting at $299.

The company also debuted a charging case, which features a 1,100mAh battery; however, it will arrive on the market in Q2 2026.

Solos originally highlighted the AirGo V2 in June 2025, stating that it offers a 16MP camera, live video stabilization, and several AI bots, like ChatGPT and Gemini.

New Year, new CES (2026); and Solos arrived at the annual convention to detail the official market release of its AirGo V2 smart glasses.

Solos revealed this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas that its "most advanced model," the AirGo V2, is now available for purchase at $299. Its press release explains that users can get in on the sales now, and choose from an assortment of frame colors. Solos states that it plans to "expand" the retail availability of the AirGo V2 "in early 2026." Moreover, the smart glasses are set to receive a portable charging case; however, consumers will not find it alongside the device when purchasing.

Solos says that consumers will have to wait a little longer for that, until roughly around Q2 2026. The "final price" for this charger will be determined around its intended launch date, according to Solos.

This case was debuted at CES 2026, to which Solos stated it would feature a 1,100mAh battery. Additionally, the company stated that its SmartHinge modular design will enable "continuous, multi-day use by allowing battery temples to be swapped while charging.

There's much to see (no pun intended) with the Solos AirGo V2, but its AI software is an unsurprising highlight. The post states that the device features "multimodal AI interactions" across "image, video, audio, and text." Solos leverages AI capabilities from the likes of ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek. With that, the glasses can "identify" objects, translate text, answer user queries, and more, all wrapped in a hands-free package.

Going Solo(s)

(Image credit: Solos)

Solos also focused on a more accessible AI with the AirGo V2, showing an interest in bringing its features to blind and low-vision users. The AirGo V2 is expected to get these features for the previously mentioned users "later this year." The camera that gets this done is a 16MP lens, reportedly capable of capturing high-res photos and Full HD video recordings.

Solos' newest glasses aren't making a total debut at CES 2026 this week, as the company originally debuted them back in June 2025. The company showcased the AirGo V2, alongside the AirGo V5, with designs that make them resemble glasses sans the "smart." The company reported that its V2 model sports live video stabilization, as well as low-power Wi-Fi. SolosChat 3.0 essentially handles all of the hands-free capabilities users may enjoy, leaning into video, voice, and more to understand what you require.