Motorola Razr 2026 leak shows the same old design with some heavy-duty internals

Click for next article

What you need to know

A regulatory listing suggests Motorola's Razr 2026 keeps last year's design but adds a fresh purple finish called Pantone African Violet.

The clamshell shape, hinge, and external display look almost identical to the previous model.

Configurations could reach 18GB RAM and 1TB storage, a huge jump from earlier Razr models.

A new leak suggests the next flip phone from Motorola won’t look dramatically different, but it could include some significant upgrades.

The upcoming Motorola Razr (2026) has surfaced in a regulatory filing, offering an early look at its design, colors, and key hardware changes (via Android Authority). Images from the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center’s website show a flip phone that looks almost identical to the Razr 2025. The overall clamshell shape, hinge layout, and smaller external display remain largely unchanged from the previous generation.

There is one clear visual change: a new purple finish. The phone comes in a light violet shade called Pantone African Violet, which Motorola hasn’t used on recent Razr models.

Article continues below

That color shift might sound minor, but Motorola has leaned heavily into Pantone partnerships for its designs lately, often using them to give each generation a distinct identity.

Under the hood, things get more interesting

The bigger story may be inside the phone. The certification document suggests the Razr 2026 will run on an eight-core processor, though the listing doesn’t reveal the exact chip. Based on the reported 2.75GHz clock speed, it could land somewhere in the range of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000 series, a step up from the Dimensity 7400X used in the current model.

Memory options might also get a big boost. The documents mention versions with up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is a major increase from the usual 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in earlier Razr models.

The camera system is also getting an upgrade. The regulatory listing suggests the Razr 2026 might replace the ultrawide secondary camera from earlier models with a 50MP telephoto lens that offers 3× optical zoom.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Telephoto cameras are usually found on more expensive foldable phones, so adding one to the base Razr could make it much more useful for taking photos.

Aside from that change, the camera setup appears to remain relatively simple, with a dual-camera layout on the back.

Displays and battery may stay the same

Not everything is changing. According to the certification details and past models, the Razr 2026 will likely keep the same display setup: a 6.9-inch foldable main screen and a 3.6-inch cover display.

Battery information from the listing also suggests a dual-cell design totaling roughly 4,275mAh rated capacity, which aligns with the capacity range of the current model.

As for timing, the leak suggests we may not have to wait long. Motorola usually announces new Razr flip phones in the spring, and reports say the Razr 2026 could launch as soon as next month.

Android Central's Take

I have mixed feelings about this. Upgrades like more RAM, bigger storage, and a real telephoto camera are genuinely useful — those are changes people notice every day. But it also seems like Motorola is playing it safe. The design hardly changes, the displays look the same, and most of the improvements are inside. That’s not a bad thing, but it makes the Razr 2026 feel more like a spec update than a big new release.