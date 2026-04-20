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What you need to know

Motorola confirms that its Razr 2026 series will launch on April 29, and it teases a few colors and textures in a short clip.

The Razrs are shown off in a walnut, forest green, and violet options with seemingly fabric, criss-cross, and quilt-like textures.

Recent rumors have suggested the series could see a modest price hike in the U.S. as a direct result of the ongoing struggles, thanks to AI.

Hype intensifies, thanks to Motorola and its official Razr 2026 series teasers appearing on social media.

If you're looking for "iconic," Motorola says you can look no further than its Razr 2026 series in a short teaser clip. Some might argue the clip is too short. Regardless, the company's tagline reads, "Bold colors, breathtaking finishes, coming soon." In the video, we're treated to three Razr phones, all sporting a different color and finish. The first is quite dark, almost settling close to a walnut tone with what looks like a fabric finish.

The second Razr is a deep, forest green color. This finish seemingly offers a different texture and feel. Motorola shows it features a criss-cross pattern with smooth lines; however, in between the X's are vertical grooves. Finally, a purple or violet hue with a quilt-like finish flashes across the screen. Some of these echo what we heavily discussed in an earlier leak this month.

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Motorola confirms that its next Razr series is preparing to debut on April 29. The company's teaser also gave a quick look at the phone's cover display. While it was just a corner, it shows that it's keeping its horizontal dual camera array.

Iconic '26 for Razr

Bold colors, breathtaking finishes, coming soon. #razr #MakeItIconicRegister now for updates: https://t.co/lxCj6oQoFW pic.twitter.com/tVy6FfKfhOApril 20, 2026

What's also caught our attention early this week is a rumor from Dealabs, which claims to have discovered a price hike inbound for the Razr series (via 9to5Google). The publication alleges the Razr 2026 (8/256GB) at $799, the Razr Plus (12/256GB) at $1,099, and the Razr Ultra (16/512GB) at $1,499. Compared to their 2025 variants, these supposed price increases range from $100 to $200 for the Ultra. We saw other Motorola phones receive a price hike already when we were discussing Samsung's wild raises across the U.S.

Most of this can likely be attributed to the strain AI is placing on the industry, as OEMs struggle to retrieve the necessary memory components for their phones. Dealabs also brought up the Razr Fold, stating that it could see a whopping $1,899 price point in the U.S. Specifications have surfaced for the Ultra (the Razr 2026, too), purporting a 7-inch inner display, 4-inch cover display, and a modest 300mAh increase for its battery for a total of 5,000mAh.

Android Central's Take

I'm excited to see what's next for the Moto Razr line. These phones have always looked really good, the Ultra, especially. I'm still waiting on the day a foldable hooks me enough to buy it. I've mentioned this before that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 nearly got me. Who knows? Maybe, if it's not the Razr 2026 Ultra, then the Razr Fold will.