Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors throw 'Ultra' into the mix, and it's got our heads spinning

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Rumors suggest Samsung might mix up the branding this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • A rumor online claims that Samsung might switch up the branding titles for its Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year by adding an "Ultra" tag.
  • A tipster's post suggests Samsung could give the "regular" Fold 8 the Ultra tag, and offer the "Galaxy Z Fold 8" name to the rumored Fold 8 Wide.
  • Rumors about these two devices have slowly trickled in, but a report about the Fold 8 (or Fold 8 Ultra) claims it might miss major features, like the Privacy Display.

The frequency of rumors about Samsung's next book-style foldable has slowly increased, but this one, which suggests a branding shift, might take the cake.

Earlier this past weekend, tipster Ice Universe went on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, alleging that Samsung might slightly rebrand its next Galaxy Z Fold 8 (via 9to5Google). There have been rumors for a while that have pushed a "Wide" Fold 8 into the mix. The tipster mentions this but also says that Samsung might add an "Ultra" tag to its next release.

If this sounds a little wild, you're not alone. Ice Universe says Samsung has allegedly renamed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra." What's more, the long-rumored wider version of this phone might take over the regular Galaxy Z Fold moniker. The tipster didn't expand on these rumors. That might not matter, as we have quite the selection of previous reports to sate our curiosity (at least for now).

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