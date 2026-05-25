Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors throw 'Ultra' into the mix, and it's got our heads spinning
Rumors suggest Samsung might mix up the branding this year.
What you need to know
- A rumor online claims that Samsung might switch up the branding titles for its Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year by adding an "Ultra" tag.
- A tipster's post suggests Samsung could give the "regular" Fold 8 the Ultra tag, and offer the "Galaxy Z Fold 8" name to the rumored Fold 8 Wide.
- Rumors about these two devices have slowly trickled in, but a report about the Fold 8 (or Fold 8 Ultra) claims it might miss major features, like the Privacy Display.
The frequency of rumors about Samsung's next book-style foldable has slowly increased, but this one, which suggests a branding shift, might take the cake.
Earlier this past weekend, tipster Ice Universe went on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, alleging that Samsung might slightly rebrand its next Galaxy Z Fold 8 (via 9to5Google). There have been rumors for a while that have pushed a "Wide" Fold 8 into the mix. The tipster mentions this but also says that Samsung might add an "Ultra" tag to its next release.
If this sounds a little wild, you're not alone. Ice Universe says Samsung has allegedly renamed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra." What's more, the long-rumored wider version of this phone might take over the regular Galaxy Z Fold moniker. The tipster didn't expand on these rumors. That might not matter, as we have quite the selection of previous reports to sate our curiosity (at least for now).