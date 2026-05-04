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What you need to know

Galaxy Z Flip 8 upgrades are rumored to involve a lighter build over its 2025 counterpart, as well as a "crease-less design structure."

A new hinge was rumored for the Flip 8, which might help the Flip 8 achieve a slightly less visible crease.

Previous rumors suggest the device might be boring otherwise, as a bigger battery and new cameras have been tossed aside.

While we've been concerned with many Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors so far, there's a new wave for Samsung's clamshell upgrades.

Over the weekend, tipster Lanzuk on Naver (Korean) claims that Samsung is preparing a set of potentially meaningful upgrades for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (via GSMArena). One important note, which is what made the Galaxy Z Fold 7 stand out last year, concerns the Flip 8's weight. The tipster claims the foldable will shed roughly eight grams. Additionally, Samsung might work on improvements for its display crease.

The tipster alleges the Flip 8 will feature a "crease-free design structure." The driving force behind this could be the phone's hinge, which is said to be entirely new. What might further the Flip 8's alleged crease-less design is Samsung's UTG (ultra-thin glass), as theorized by the publication.

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Another key change is with the Flip 8's width. Supposedly, the device could become ever-so-slightly wider compared to its 2025 iteration. Lanzuks adds that we could see a small price increase, but that's not entirely out of left field, as even Samsung's been concerned over it.

The tipster ends by stating new Flip 8 cameras, as well as a bigger battery and charging capabilities, should be put aside.

From boring to not-so boring?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This isn't the first time we've been disappointed by the lack of battery upgrade rumors for the Flip 8. Back in March, it was alleged that Samsung might forget about upgrading its clamshell's battery, leaving us with a 4,300mAh cell yet again. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Flip 8 is likely to see a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie lens.

Android Central's Take The Flip 8 is a funny phone because, while we'd like to see something new—something more—it's already a pretty solid phone. That's not to say that we'd like to see a bigger battery (at least, you know) or, perhaps, a telephoto lens. I'd even settle for a better ultrawide camera lens by this point.

There were some other boring Flip 8 rumors in April. One report claimed the device would be slightly thinner (just like late last year) with many of the same internals, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Externally, it looks like we're staring at a 6.9-inch display and a 4.1-inch cover display—pretty similar to what we already have. What's been rumored on Naver might help make up for what could stay the same, but only time will tell.