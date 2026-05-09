Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 7: Maybe not worth the wait?
Versus
By Brady Snyder published
With fears around price hikes looming, the best Galaxy Z Flip might be the one you can get right now.
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Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 8
Moving forward
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to build upon what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 got right, such as the edge-to-edge display and slim form factor. It could add Qi2 magnets, a new Exynos processor, and further slim down the chassis. Other upgrades could be slim, and a price hike is something to watch.
Pros
- Samsung Exynos 2600 chipset
- Thinner and lighter build
- Magnetic Qi2 support out of the box
- One UI 9, based on Android 17, with new Galaxy AI features
Cons
- Some buyers will prefer Snapdragon
- Main and cover screen sizes could be unchanged
- Cover screen software could be restricted compared to Razr
- Slow charging, small battery
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 7