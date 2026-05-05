Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra 2026: The fight for the best flip phone of the year
Versus
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Should you wait or upgrade?
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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Safe Samsung upgrade
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to stick closely to Samsung's current formula. Leaks point to a similarly-sized internal foldable display (but with the virtually crease-free screen) and an Exynos 2600 chip. It may bring small refinements like a thinner design, but battery and charging speeds are likely to remain unchanged.
Pros
- Rumored to feature a slimmer design
- Could feature full Qi2 support
- Will likely cost less than Moto Razr Ultra (2026)
- The latest Galaxy AI features and Gemini automation
- Might use a (virtually) crease-free display
Cons
- Might miss out on Snapdragon benefits
- Might have a smaller battery than the competition
- No new major upgrades versus the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Motorola Razr Ultra 2026
All around upgrade
Motorola's Razr Ultra (2026) pushes flip phones further with flagship hardware. It combines a large foldable display with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Faster 68W charging and improved camera hardware make it a clear step up over previous Razr models.
Pros
- Much larger 5,000 mAh battery with fast 68W charging
- Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
- Improved camera hardware
- New materials for the rear design
- Improved durability materials
Cons
- Costs more than the predecessor
- No Qi2 charging support