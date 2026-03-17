With the Find N6, OPPO is proving its foldable dominance — this is easily the best foldable money can buy today. A big part of that has to do with the creaseless design for the inner panel; not having a visible crease is a huge deal, and the Find N6 makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold feel outdated. The Find N6 also has the latest internals, standout cameras with Hasselblad tuning, a big 6,000mAh battery that easily lasts all day, and highly customizable software designed to take advantage of the foldable real estate. In fact, there isn't anything about the foldable I don't like, and that in itself is an achievement; the only point of contention is that the Find N6 isn't launching outside Asia. If you're looking to switch to a foldable in 2026, there really isn't anything better.

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It was when I was playing a round of Balatro that I realized I was using a foldable and not a tablet. With every foldable I used until now, there's a tiny crease that runs down the middle of the inner panel, and while it isn't noticeable in regular use, it is evident while gaming.

But that's not the case with the Find N6; OPPO somehow created a foldable with an entirely-creaseless inner panel, and it's an absolute delight to use. You'll still see a crease if you hold the foldable at a certain angle, but it doesn't inhibit usage of the Find N6 in any way whatsoever, and this gives the device a huge advantage over just about every other foldable available today.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) OPPO Find N6 (left) next to the Vivo X Fold 5 and Honor Magic V5. Even against these foldables, the crease is not visible on the N6. (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The creaseless design also proves its worth when watching something on the foldable, and most of the time I used the inner panel on the Find N6, it felt like I was using a tablet and not something that folds in half. That is the main differentiator with this foldable; the Find N6 does a better job in this area than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Vivo X Fold 5, Honor Magic V5, and even the Huawei Mate X7.

The 8.12-inch inner OLED panel is one of the biggest of any foldable, and it gets 2,160Hz PWM dimming, increased brightness levels than its predecessor, and Dolby Vision. The outer 6.62-inch OLED panel also gets the same features, with the only difference being greater brightness levels. I like that both panels go down to 1nit — similar to the Find X9 Pro — and it makes using the foldable a lot easier at night.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Color vibrancy is excellent, and I don't have any problems with the inner or outer panels on the Find N6. The width of the outer panel is just right; it's still big enough that you can view text comfortably, but it is a smidgen shorter than bar phones. The bezels are even thinner than last generation, and they're uniform.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

OPPO says it overhauled the hinge design to deliver the Zero-Feel Crease design, and the brand used 3D printing to ensure the thousands of tiny parts that make up the hinge are of a uniform height.

The new hinge architecture combined with a new Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass layer that's designed to prevent deformations allows the Find N6 to have the creaseless panel, and it's guaranteed to last just as long as any other foldable. In fact, OPPO is so confident in the design that it says other brands won't be able to deliver a similar creaseless hinge in 2027, much less this year.

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Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That's why it's annoying to see that the Find N6 won't make its way outside Asia. OPPO is launching the foldable globally, but it is limited to select countries in southeast Asia and the UAE — it isn't coming to the U.K. or any other western country where OPPO has a presence. Look, I'm glad that OPPO is launching it outside China, but it would have been nice to see a broader global rollout considering just how good the foldable is.

Let's talk about the design a little bit, because OPPO is doing things differently this year. The Find N6 is a smidgen thinner and lighter than last year's Find N5, and coming in at 225g, it is one of the lightest foldables. It is just 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.93mm when folded, and the rounded edges along with slight bevels around the sides make it highly comfortable to hold.