The Honor 600 Pro is so good that it surprised me — this iPhone 17 Pro lookalike has a unique AI feature that all phones need to steal

The Honor 600 Pro brings a host of flagship level features at a seemingly more affordable price. It combines this with one of my favorite AI features for an all-around excellent smartphone experience that's a strong alternative to many of the affordable flagships.

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I love smartphones, and amongst them, recent Honor phones like the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Honor Magic 8 Pro Air have both left me smitten for different reasons. Yet, despite this, I went into my review of the Honor 600 Pro with lower expectations than those of the company's flagships.

For many reasons, this proved to be a blessing, as the Honor 600 Pro consistently surpassed my expectations, even though I was judging it by the same standards as Honor's Magic flagships.

The Honor 600 Pro takes the best of the Magic 8 Pro and makes it more accessible. There's a giant 7,000 mAh battery with 80W charging and 50W wireless charging, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of RAM, and a nifty new AI feature that sets this apart from all other phones.

Of course, the camera plays a huge role as well, and the triple camera is excellent, as it shouldn't come as a surprise. The 200MP primary camera is paired with a 12MP Ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto, offering up to 3x optical zoom and up to 120x total zoom. In short, it appears to be a flagship camera system on paper, and it mostly delivers on that promise in real-world performance.

It doesn't have 'Magic' in its name, but the Honor 600 Pro oozes magic in its delivery. Here's why it is a strong contender for your next phone.

Every Android phone needs to copy Honor's Image to Video

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

If there's one reason you buy the Honor 600 Pro, it's Honor's new Image to Video 2.0 feature. Simply put, it's magical, and it left my 4-year-old niece in love with the phone. Like last year, this feature is exclusive to Honor, as they built it in conjunction with Google Gemini, but unlike last year, it’s had a sizable upgrade that makes it infinitely more useful.

Check out this awesome Image to Video example from the Honor 600 Pro! - YouTube Watch On

Now, you can combine up to three images and ask the Honor 600 Pro to create a video in either portrait or landscape mode (at 9:16 or 16:9 aspect ratio, respectively). Unfortunately, it’s still limited to eight seconds, and there are limits on how many you can generate for free each day or month, but the results are spectacular.

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A stunning example of Image to Video on the Honor 600 Pro! - YouTube Watch On

Like the current trend of vibe coding and prompting, you can use simple text to describe what you want to be created, and the phone does the rest. It’s also worth noting that it can generate audio, and whether it’s names or words — such as a Happy Birthday greeting — the generated audio sounds extremely good.

Although this is based on Gemini’s upgraded multimodal model, an industry first, this feature remains exclusive to Honor phones. It’s a significant step up over last year, and is among the best and most unique AI features on any Android phone to date.

This is my new favorite phone size

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

The Honor Magic 8 Pro features a 6.71-inch display, whilst my other favorite Honor phone, the Magic 8 Pro Air, has a 6.31-inch screen. The Honor 600 Pro sits firmly between these at 6.52-inches and this is my new favorite size for a phone, especially when I want to use it one-handed.

Like most flagships, the display is AMOLED with a 120Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate, but it also has a few features that stand out. First, there’s a peak brightness of 8,000 nits, and it’s insanely bright, especially under the harsh afternoon sun here in Kuala Lumpur. Then there’s the 3,840 Hz PWM Dimming Rate, along with other eye-comforting features such as Motion Sickness Relief and Low Blue Light.

All of these features continue Honor’s trend of focusing on providing relief for those with eye conditions, and I have found that the Honor 600 Pro's display is particularly pleasant to use at night or in low light compared to other phones. It’s hard to make a bad smartphone screen, but the Honor 600 Pro ranks above average overall, especially with its flat sides that make for a more pleasant in-hand and one-handed experience.

The Honor 600 Pro has outstanding hardware in all the right places

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Look beyond AI, and you’ll find a phone that has outstanding flagship hardware in all the right places. There’s IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, as with many flagships, but there’s also IP69K, like the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Honor Magic 8 Lite.

In practice, IP69 and IP69K refer to the same level of protection against high-pressure jets, and, as I discovered, a phone with IP69 — such as the Honor Magic V6 — can survive a full trip through a washing machine. The Honor 600 Pro is also certified by SGS for drop and crush resistance, although I haven’t tested this.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Then there are the cameras, and Honor has chosen to equip the Honor 600 Pro with the same primary and telephoto cameras as the Honor Magic 8 Pro. The 200MP primary camera takes great photos in all lighting conditions, while the 50MP telephoto camera is as capable as I remember the Magic 8 Pro to be.

The 12MP ultrawide camera leaves a little to be desired, but that’s a small blip on an otherwise great all-around camera. Like many phones, there’s some AI processing and artifacting, but it’s not overly egregious and helps ensure that photos captured at longer focal lengths have clean edges and lines.