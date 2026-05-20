Is my phone getting Android 17?

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The stable build of Android 17 will be rolling out sometime in the month of June, and as is the case with every new version of Android, the main question is whether you'll be able to install it on your phone. While most manufacturers are doing a good job with software updates in general, there's still plenty of fragmentation, and this affects budget and mid-range phones to a greater extent.

As a high-level overview, if your phone was released in 2024 or later, there's a good possibility that it will make the switch to Android 17 without any issues. The only caveat here is Xiaomi's mid-range phones; the