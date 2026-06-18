Android 17 brings a novel way to use floating windows with bubbles, and Android 17 lays the foundation for a consistent UX on all devices that run Google's software. You also get usable parental controls (finally), privacy changes to safeguard your contacts and location, and customization tweaks to make your phone your own. You're not going to see groundbreaking features, but there's enough here to excite Pixel users.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The last few Android releases have all been about refinement instead of overhaul. We're well past the point where a new version of Android introduces a boatload of new features; instead, Google is all about tightening the security, making Android easier to use across form factors, and delivering a consistent design.

That's the case with Android 17 as well. There's a decent selection of new stuff this time — including a new multitasking mode that actually makes sense — but the overarching theme is around usability; whether you're on a foldable, tablet, in the car, or a regular phone, Google wants to make Android 17 look and feel the same across all your devices.

The stable Android 17 build is now available on eligible Pixels, and it will be rolling out to other manufacturers' devices over the coming months. That's not all; Google is bringing a slate of Gemini Intelligence features to select Pixels and Samsung devices with a mission to turn Android 17 into an "intelligence system," and these features — including Rambler in Gboard, Create My Widget and AI-assisted task automation will be rolling out in a few months. Oh, and there will be another minor Android release coming later in the year.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

I'm a long-time Pixel user (I still have the 2016 Pixel), and installed the stable Android 17 build on my Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the stable build just became available, I've been using the beta releases for months now, so let's dive in and take a look at what Android 17 is all about.

Bubbles makes multitasking easier than ever before

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google introduced chat bubbles in Android 11, but it never really made much sense to use it — at least on my devices. With Android 17, Google is taking that idea and making it so that bubbles aren't just limited to messaging apps, but can be used throughout the system.

When you launch an app as a bubble, it exists as a floating window, and you can interact with it while using other apps. Most other manufacturer skins had floating windows for a while now, so the feature itself isn't anything new — it's just coming to Pixels with Android 17.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Let's say you're watching a game and want to chat with your friends; you can just launch the messaging app as a bubble, and interact with it as needed while still letting the game run. It is different to split-screen multitasking in that the second app isn't taking up any valuable screen space — you only pull it up when you need it, and I like this implementation a lot.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In my use, I found having Home Assistant or Google Home as a floating window quite convenient, as it allowed me to access smart home controls while browsing in Chrome or watching a video. The floating window is even more useful on foldables, where you see a bubble bar on the bottom right corner, with all active floating windows pinned there.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While the feature is definitely useful, a big limitation is that you can't launch an app as a bubble from the recents menu. That would have made the feature much easier to enable; right now, you'll need to long press an app icon, and select Bubble to launch it as a floating window. The other big limitation is that it may not come to third-party launchers, so its usability will be limited if you're not using the Pixel Launcher.

Foldables get some extra attention in Android 17

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Foldables continue to get useful updates, and Android 17 has a new feature I'm very excited about. Google is rolling out a foldable-focused gaming mode with an optimized 50/50 layout — you basically get the game running on one half of the screen, and a gamepad below. Google also says it made high-end games run better on foldables by reducing jitter. The only annoyance is that this feature isn't available at launch; it's due to be roll out over the coming months, so if you're using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or 10 Pro Fold, you'll need to wait a little longer.

Another welcome addition is native controller remapping, which is coming to all phones. If you use a game controller with your phone or foldable, you'll be able to easily customize the button layout and tweak the configuration to your liking.