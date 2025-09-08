With the Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google finally made a faultless flagship

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

I've always liked using Pixels, but it wasn't until last year that it felt like Google finally had a handle on things. The Pixel 9 Pro XL introduced a new design language with much better build quality, and it addressed long-standing hardware issues. That said, the underwhelming nature of the Tensor G4 meant the 9 Pro XL wasn't quite up to scratch.

Thankfully, that's changing with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The phone retains a similar design as last year, and that's a good thing. Although it makes it look unquestionably like an iPhone, the build quality is fantastic, and it has a good presence — particularly in the Moonstone variant I'm using. The dull blue luster accentuates the design quite well, and the in-hand feel is pretty good thanks to the matte texture.

A design that's unquestionably Google

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The camera bar at the back gives Google's phones a distinctive look, and it looks great while ensuring there's no wobble when using the phone on a table. If anything, the only quibble I have with the design is that the 10 Pro XL is quite heavy; at 232g, it is 11g heavier than its predecessor and 14g heavier than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and I don't really get the reason for its bulk.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

When you add a case (I'm using Bellroy's excellent leather case (and we've rounded up the best Pixel 10 Pro XL cases)), you're looking at a weight of over 260g, and that's considerable. Thankfully, the weight distribution is ideal, and the 10 Pro XL doesn't quite feel as heavy in regular use. It retains IP68 ingress protection, and while I would've liked to see IP69 like the Vivo X200 Pro and Find X8 Pro, the 10 Pro XL has the basics covered.

Upgrades that actually matter

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL wins out when it comes to the OLED panel — it is the brightest of any phone available today. Google somehow managed to ace this category, and the 10 Pro XL has fantastic color vibrancy and brightness levels. There are no issues with the ambient light sensor (something that plagued previous Pixels I used), and it does a good job maintaining 120Hz refresh.

There's good news on the hardware side of things as well, with Google switching to TSMC's 3nm node this time. The Tensor G5 brings much-needed upgrades, and it is noticeably faster than its predecessors. Google is using the same Cortex X4 core to do the heavy lifting this time around, but the increased 3.78GHz clock means it doesn't need to be active for as long.

The switch to Imagination Technologies' PowerVR DXT-48 means the Pixel 10 Pro XL isn't hobbled at gaming. It does a much better job in this regard, and while it still tends to throttle earlier than other phones, it isn't anywhere as extreme as previous Pixels. That alone is a huge deal, and it makes using the 10 Pro XL that much better.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Don't get me wrong; the Tensor G5 still lags behind what Qualcomm and MediaTek have to offer, but it doesn't feel as limiting as previous generations. The 10 Pro XL manages thermals better, and it doesn't have any of the overheating issues that plagued earlier models.

The Tensor G5 also has much better efficiency, and while the Pixel 10 Pro XL doesn't last as long as its Chinese rivals, it goes a day without breaking a sweat. I'm still annoyed that Google continues to limit its charging protocol to 45W — it's time the brand started leveraging the 100W standard available with USB PD 3.0.

On the subject of charging, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has the distinction of being the only Android phone to have Qi 2 integration natively; the phone has the requisite magnets built in, and it's a good move by Google. It's exciting to be able to use Qi 2 accessories without needing a case, and the 10 Pro XL manages to hit 25W over the Qi 2 standard with relative ease.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While it's a small thing, it's good to see Google finally switch to 256GB of storage in the base model of the 10 Pro XL. That's the variant I'm using, and after three weeks of use, I have 112GB of storage left on the device. I have no doubt that I'll fill up the storage on the phone in a matter of months, and Google annoyingly doesn't sell the 512GB or 1TB variants of the device in India, limiting the phone's potential.

The brand instead points to the 2TB Google One storage tier that's bundled with the phone (all Pixel 10 Pro XL buyers get a year of Google AI Pro) as an alternative, but that doesn't get away from the fact that you'll need to pay over $200 from the second year just to store your data.

Cameras that stand out

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Pixels always delivered great cameras, and that's no different this year. While I wanted Google to switch to higher-resolution sensors, that hasn't proved to be the case with the 10 Pro XL. Still, the phone delivers clean photos with good vibrancy, and it does a great job in challenging scenarios.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The 10 Pro XL does much better with videos, and Google's AI-assisted Video Boost does a great job bringing out additional details in low-light conditions. The cameras don't quite hold up against the likes of the Vivo X200 Pro and Find X8 Pro — not to mention the X200 Ultra and Find X8 Ultra — but they're better than last year, and they measure up to what Samsung is offering.

The best software on Android

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There are innumerable small things with the software that just make it fun to use the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The phone runs Android 16 out of the box, and it will get seven Android OS updates. Google's reliance on AI utilities give its devices a distinct advantage; while every other manufacturer is leveraging AI in some way, Google has meaningful features I actually end up using.

Take Magic Cue; the feature automatically suggests contextual information, and it's quite useful. It's limited to Google's own services at the moment, but it did a good job pulling up my order information from Gmail when I was talking to Dyson's customer care, and share my flight details as I was messaging.

The interface as a whole has better fluidity than previous generations, and the quirky design combined with unique extras gives it a vibrancy that you just don't get with any other phone.

This is the Pixel you need

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Overall, I enjoyed using the Pixel 10 Pro XL quite a bit, and I don't see myself switching to another device anytime soon. Yes, Google still has a few long-standing issues to address — particularly around charging tech and camera sensors — but with the 10 Pro XL, it has proven that it is able to make meaningful changes.