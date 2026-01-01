Thieaudio does it again — the Valhalla is the best IEM I've ever used: This $1,999 IEM has 19 drivers in each ear, and it sounds absolutely divine

It's not everyday that I get to use a $1,999 IEM, and Thieaudio clearly nailed the brief with the Valhalla. I'd say that it is aimed at enthusiasts, but there are plenty of other models that don't cost as much as the Valhalla that still deliver a great sound. Look, if you just want decent-quality IEMs that sound good and are comfortable to wear, there are dozens of great choices in the sub-$100 category.

But what if you want the best? The best design, the best sound quality, and the best drivers available today. This is where Thieaudio is differentiating itself; the brand has been on a roll in the last two years, and IEMs like the Monarch MKIII are a clear favorite thanks to the audio tuning and the design.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

And now there's the Valhalla. Coming in at $1,999 on Linsoul Audio, the IEMs are Thieaudio's costliest by a huge amount, and they're truly incredible. If nothing else, each earbud houses 19 balanced armature drivers, and that's bordering on overkill. We need to talk about the drivers, because it bears mentioning: each earbud houses four Sonion 38D1XJ007 subwoofer drivers to provide detailed bass, ten Sonion E50DT0005 low-midrange and mid-range drivers, four Knowles RDE 33729 treble drivers, and a Knowles WBFK 30095 tweeter that delivers treble extension that most IEMs don't come close to.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As you'd imagine for a product of this caliber, there are lots of innovations. What's of particular interest is the Precision Bass System, Thieaudio's solution to delivering a "subwoofer-like" system in an IEM. It includes a unique resonance chamber which is optimized to produce a vibrant sub-bass; basically, the Valhalla has one of the best-sounding bass extension of any flagship IEM.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

It also uses custom tubing to deliver "smooth transitions" across the entire frequency range, and it's clear that Thieaudio obsessed over the minutiae when it comes to the Valhalla. That's immediately evident when you start using the IEMs; the design is striking to say the least, and it's unmistakable that these are high-end IEMs.