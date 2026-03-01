The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 are the best luxury ANC headphones that money can buy

While the Px7 S3 is arguably a “flagship killer” where Sony and Bose are concerned, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 is the actual flagship in their lineup, and it doesn’t disappoint! It delivers big on luxury, lossless support, and superb sonics, but its price point definitely places it in a niche category. If you have the coin, the Px8 S2 is easy to recommend, with a readily resolved caveat about its warm tuning.

Let’s be brutally honest here: $799 is a lot to pay for a pair of headphones in a world that is seeing significant economic shifts that make it difficult for ordinary, everyday people to survive, much less thrive. So, it may come as a surprise that, according to research, when times are tough, people tend to cope by leaning more heavily on live music, in-home entertainment, and other vices.

During times like these, spending on the kind of entertainment that will immerse you in another world and help you calm your nervous system may actually go up.

That’s where the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 comes in. From onboarding via the app, to the built-in physical controls on the earcups, to the five-band EQ, to the well-thought-out case, the experience with the Px8 S2 is top-tier. But, is it worth the cost difference between the equally compelling next step down, Px7 S3?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Categories Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 Conectivity Bluetooth 5.3 w/Multipoint connectivity Drive units 2 x 40mm dynamic full range carbon driver Codec support SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive (Snapdragon Sound) Wired support 24-bit/96kHz audio via USB-C audio, USB-C to 3.5mm analog aux cable Battery life Up to 30 hours playback, 15-minute charge for 7 hours playback Charging USB-C w/Fast charging support App support Android, iOS Audio tuning 5-band EQ (app) + TrueSound mode Microphone 8 mics total Colors Onyx Black, Warm Stone Bundled accessories USB-C cable, USB-C to 3.5mm aux cable, hard case

The Px8 S2 launches at $100 more than the previous generation, likely due to the built-in headphone amplifier/DAC, which enables wired lossless playback. However, we’ll come back to that in a moment. First, let's talk about the onboarding experience.

Many apps require you to connect to them directly first, then exit that app to establish a Bluetooth connection, or vice versa. With the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, it’s all done without having to leave the app. This refinement foreshadows the experience I had with these headphones. But let’s back up a bit to the unboxing.

The second generation of the Px8 series features, among other things, a smaller case and a more svelte pair of headphones. My review unit is the Warm Sandstone colorway, with the color-matched case. And it is beautiful. I like that it’s a cloth case instead of PU/vegan/faux leather because the latter tends to peel over time.

The inside of the case is lined with a delightfully soft microfiber and includes a much-appreciated storage pocket with a magnetic closure. Inside that pocket, you’ll find USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to 3.5mm soft touch polymer-wrapped cables.

The headphone’s details are immaculate. The Warm Sandstone pair I’m rocking has color-matched Nappa leather earcups and a headband that both breathe well and are delightfully comfortable. The aluminum arms have cutouts that expose the color-matched woven cables running through them.

The clamping force is comfortably “tight,” but I have a huge melon, so your mileage may vary. The arms offer enough vertical adjustment, along with multi-axis swivel, so getting a proper fit shouldn’t be an issue at all.

As I tested, sometimes wearing the headphones for extended periods, I wondered whether folks with large ears might find the Px8 S2 to be a tight fit. The earcups fit me well, but my ears aren’t huge, and I wouldn’t characterize the fit for me as “roomy.” Absolutely comfortable, but with little room to spare.

Meanwhile, the Bowers & Wilkins companion app is intentionally minimalist. Personally, I like as much control as possible, but I wasn’t disappointed with the Px8 S2 because pretty much everything I needed was on the earcups. Playback controls, a power slider switch, volume up and down, and a customizable “Quick Action” button are all mechanical buttons that I found to be intuitively placed and very responsive. The Quick Action button can be used to cycle through noise-control modes or invoke your voice assistant.

Take everything I loved about the Px7 S3 but make it more upscale in ways that reek of luxury in more than just higher quality aesthetic choices, but extend to the internals as well, which makes a difference in sound quality. Instead of the biocellulose drivers found in the Px7 S3, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 uses carbon cone drivers. With that, you get faster transients, tighter bass, and more nuance in sound reproduction.

No matter which mode you choose to listen through, Bluetooth, USB-C, or 3.5mm, the sound is going to be immaculate. Listening to music via the BTD700 Bluetooth adapter and a Pixel 9, and via 3.5mm with a FiiO M21 DAP, the soundstage is big and airy. I would say there’s a great sense of height and width, with some depth.

You definitely get a strong sense of instrument placement on tracks like Herbie Hancock’s “Watermelon Man,” and Art Blakey’s “Moanin’.” For some listeners, the bottom may feel too warm, but that never comes at the expense of other frequencies. Highs are bright and can get clinical with some tracks like Blakey’s “Moanin’,” while smooth with others. It’s really all about how a song is mixed/mastered.

My favorite music genre to listen to with the Px8 S2 has been Jazz. With a track that is well-mastered, or expertly remastered, the sense of immersion is absolutely chef’s kiss! Thelonius Monk’s “Monk’s Dream (Take 8)” has an intro that beautifully arranges the piano in stereo left and the drum kit in stereo right, but then Monk comes in with the horn. It feels like it’s centered behind them, almost as if it’s playing from the back of your head, while not losing any presence.

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Cannonball Aderly’s “So What” is a gorgeous arrangement that hits a beautifully layered change around 3 minutes in.

What’s so enjoyable about the tuning for the Px8 S2 is the gravitas that basslines have, whether that’s an upright bass or bass guitar. The weighty basslines never impede the great guitar work, as I thoroughly enjoyed listening to tracks by Sylosis and System of a Down. The attack and decay of guitars, fingers sliding up and down frets, it’s all there, anchored by the weight of the rhythm instruments.

Now, I will say that there were tracks in the speed metal and orchestral genres that I felt could use more sparkle, as I’d characterize the Px8 S2’s overall sound as warm. This was easily resolved by utilizing the serviceable five-band EQ included in the Bowers & Wilkins app. Adjusting the high and low frequencies gave me what I was looking for with mixes and genres where I wanted the treble to shine a bit more.

Aside from audio, the experience of using the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 has been top-tier at every turn! The on-head detection is highly responsive, pausing and restarting songs almost instantly when I remove or put the headphones back on.

The playback control button on the right earcup is knurled (shown in the picture above), so it’s very easy to identify by touch, despite being between the volume up and down buttons. Having the option, in the box, to use either USB-C or 3.5mm is excellent for those using multiple sources for music.

Other than the price, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, seriously. The main issue I think anyone would have is subjective: warm tuning. As I previously stated, it is mitigated well by utilizing the five-band EQ in the minimalist Bowers & Wilkins app. You can access most features directly from the headphones, so there's little for the app to do. But what is a strength for some may be an issue for others.

Finally, the Px8 S2 prioritizes sound over ANC. If you aren’t aware, more aggressive ANC often has an adverse overall effect on sound quality. This means that there are high-end headphones like the Px7 S3 and Px8 S2 that build ANC hardware and algorithms where the focus is on maintaining audio fidelity, not top-tier active noise cancellation.

To be clear, the noise cancellation is solid, but Sony and Bose have no worries in that specific area.

Given the price, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 faces competition from the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen), which offer better active noise cancelling. However, they can’t match the Px8 S2 in build materials and sound quality. They’re both hundreds of dollars cheaper and are great all-around headphones.

They also have solid competition from the Noble FoKus Apollo and Dali IO-8, giving the B&W a run for its money in both sonic performance and price. They both elevate your listening sessions above the Sony and Bose options, though in different ways, such as call quality.

Nothing is “perfect,” but the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 gets pretty darn close! If they had ANC that rivaled Sony’s implementation, they’d get five stars. That said, they are good enough, though, that these may be five-star headphones for you! With their luxurious fit and finish — and price tag — the Px8 S2 are a tough act to follow. In the area of sound quality, they’re among the best Bluetooth over-ear headphones you can buy right now.