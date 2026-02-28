I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for two weeks, and it makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra obsolete — this is the flagship camera upgrade you actually deserve

There's no doubt that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is one of the best camera phones of 2026. Xiaomi did a great job with the design this year, and the phone feels better to hold and use than its predecessors. The hardware is among the best you'll get, the bigger 6.9-inch OLED is a delight to use, and the 6,000mAh battery easily lasts a day. The 1-inch main camera takes stunning photos and videos, and the auxiliary sensors are just as good, including the new 200MP tele lens with 3.2x to 4.3x zoom. Overall, Xiaomi made enough changes to meaningfully differentiate the 17 Ultra against the 15 Ultra and the Find X9 Pro and Vivo X300 Pro, and with the phone now on sale globally, it is a better alternative to the Galaxy S26 Ultra if you're looking to upgrade.

It started with Wordle; I enjoy doing the puzzle daily, so I pulled up the NYT Games app on my Xiaomi 17 Ultra only to see that it crashed upon launching. So I went into the settings and cleared storage, and the app worked. But when I launched it the following day, it was the same problem. I ultimately decided to just do the puzzle via the browser.

Thankfully, this was the only problem I noticed on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the two weeks I used the phone as my daily driver. Now, I've had dozens of problems with the software on Xiaomi phones over the last decade, but to the brand's credit, it did a good job addressing long-standing issues like memory management and notification problems.

Other than a few errant crashes, the Android 16-based software on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has been reliable to use, and that's a good thing — it means that Xiaomi is finally learning from past mistakes. On that note, while it isn't an issue as such, Xiaomi needs to overhaul notification pulldown gestures; ColorOS and OriginOS do a better job, and if the brand can just "borrow" how its Chinese rivals handle notifications, I wouldn't have anything to complain about with the software on Xiaomi phones.

Actually, as we're on the subject, Xiaomi needs to do a better job rolling out long-term updates. Okay, that's definitely the last of my quibbles with the phone. Well, Xiaomi could do with a visual refresh of the UI, but other than that, the software on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is decent.

I began with the software, because that ultimately determines which phone I use as my daily driver. Chinese phone manufacturers have solved the fundamentals; whether it's the Find X9 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro, or the Realme GT 8 Pro, you get the latest internals, huge batteries, vibrant OLED panels with meaningful customizability, fluid software, and standout cameras.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is no different; I used all the preceding Ultra phones the brand rolled out, and there's no question that the brand is delivering decent upgrades this year. Xiaomi is still using a 1-inch sensor for the 50MP main camera, and there's a new 200MP tele lens, 50MP wide-angle, and a 50MP lens at the front.

Xiaomi is once again leveraging its Leica collaboration to good effect, and you get a decent set of custom modes and shooting styles. Now, there's a dedicated Leica Edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra with a mechanical zoom ring, but that's limited to China — the model I'm using is the global Xiaomi 17 Ultra that made its debut at Mobile World Congress at 2026. The phone is going on sale in the U.K., India, and other global markets, where it starts at the equivalent of €1,499 ($1,770) and £1,299 ($1,750) in the U.K. Obviously, that's close to what you'd pay for a foldable, and it's clear that the RAM shortage is driving prices to never-before-seen levels.

The 200MP zoom lens is of particular interest as the module gets continual optical zoom going from 3.2x to 4.3x. The zoom lens is the one I end up using the most as it doubles as a portrait shooter, and Xiaomi made heady gains in this area from previous years. Vivo's X300 Pro still has an edge, but it's a slender lead at this point — the Xiaomi 17 Ultra takes portraits that are technically just as good, but I prefer Vivo's tuning a little better.

That said, the 50MP main camera on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is nothing short of extraordinary. The phone takes outstanding shots in just about any scenario, and I got detailed photos in challenging low-light conditions. The only quibble I have with the camera is that it doesn't do as good a job with fast-moving subjects — like a toddler running around the house.