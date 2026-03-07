Click for next article

Redmagic started teasing on Weibo that it's got another gaming tablet on the way.

The company's brief teaser shows the compact device in a robot's hand, stating it will be called the "Gaming Tablet 5 Pro," which is "coming soon."

The latest tablet was the Redmagic Astra, a tablet with a 9-inch display, 165Hz refresh rate, and all the strength to ensure games remain smooth and powerful.

Redmagic is teasing a new product amidst all the MWC 2026 reveals that's getting some time in the spotlight on social media.

The Chinese OEM started teasing what appears to be a new gaming tablet on its Weibo page this week (via Android Headlines). Redmagic's teaser is pretty light; however, what it shows is a tablet in the hands of a carbon fiber (you see it?) robotic hand. It's always hard to tell from images like this, but the device looks pretty compact just off the rendering.

Redmagic's wording states the "Gaming Tablet 5 Pro" is "coming soon." This is all users were able to get from Redmagic's MWC 2026 teaser. That and the company telling users to "stay tuned" for more updates. We're not entirely sure about when the device could launch, but more on that in a moment. The publication offered some theories, as it suggests the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

To stay "compact," there's a chance Redmagic could keep this tablet around the nine to 10-inch range, similar to its previous two generations.

Next-gen gaming on the way

(Image credit: Redmagic / Weibo)

In terms of timeframe, we might be looking at a summer launch for this next Redmagic tablet. If we look back at the Redmagic Astra, that tablet debuted in China in June, before global regions got their hands on it the month after. If the company is teasing the model now (we're in March), maybe we're looking at a similar timeline. Redmagic could always throw us a curveball and drop it even sooner (here's hoping).

The Redmagic Astra debuted with a 9.06-inch OLED display for $499. Its base model started at 12GB, but its internal storage could climb to 1TB (at $849, too). The design stuck closely to the brand's gaming phones, with cool LED lights on its rear panel and an edgy design you'd want from a gaming PC. At 165Hz, the Astra remained smooth while gaming. The Nova gaming tablet debuted one year earlier with a 10.9-inch display, so Redmagic went back and made things even more compact.

Android Central's Take

Redmagic produces some rather strong gaming-focused devices. From its phones to its tablets, these models truly grasp what it takes to have a smooth, powerful mobile gaming experience. These are phones and tablets that have often made me consider switching. Redmagic often leans on Qualcomm's strong silicone to carry its gaming, which works well. Plus, the costs are fairly reasonable in the end. We'll have to wait and see if that continues with this next iteration.