I've done extensive testing on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 8-bit display, and it isn't a big problem, but it could be

Click for next article

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the late-February Galaxy Unpacked event, everyone was buzzing about the new Privacy Display feature. Not only that, but Samsung claimed it has finally upgraded its displays to true 10-bit panels, capable of displaying over a billion colors and eliminating the color banding that has plagued its flagships for years.

While that last part is true of the S26 Ultra's screen, Samsung confirmed to Android Authority that the displays were actually 8-bit panels (16.7 million colors), not 10-bit (1.07 billion colors) as initially advertised. Apple was sued back in 2008 over similar claims about its laptop displays. Meanwhile, competing flagship phones like the Honor Magic 8 Pro and OnePlus 15 utilize true 10-bit panels.

Samsung says its latest display can display 10-bit color using a technique called FRC, also known as temporal dithering, which flickers pixels between two colors to create a color that "doesn't exist." But FRC is known to cause debilitating pain in flicker-sensitive individuals and usually cannot be disabled, causing a conundrum for affected people.

I've been spending the past few days putting the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display through every battery of tests I have, including extensive testing for FRC and other types of display flicker. Here's what I found.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's display is just built different

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

One of my most common tests involves watching this 4K HDR YouTube video about wildlife in Costa Rica. The green snake scene at the 8-second mark is the perfect showcase of whether a phone is capable of 10-bit color reproduction. In the image above, you'll see clear color banding on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's display, while it's not visible at all on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Color banding is a stark separation of colors that appears when a display isn't capable of showing all the colors in a gradient.

Since Galaxy S26 Ultra's display is still an 8-bit display, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra's is, this means that Samsung adopted some sort of dithering to make the color shift appear smoother. Typically, this means using FRC, which looks like this excellent quick explainer video from Wikipedia. However, that's not what's happening on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display.

I've created a quick example video here of what FRC usually looks like on LCD and OLED displays under a microscope at 480FPS to compare them to what's happening on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display: