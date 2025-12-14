Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

On paper, the Galaxy Z TriFold sounds like practically the perfect upgrade for someone who has been using foldable phones for years. It's thin, fast, has a solid camera system, and has an even larger screen when unfolded.

When it was announced, my excitement obviously boiled over, as is usually the case when new foldable phones are announced. Since then, my excitement has slowly been diminishing to the point that I don't know if I'll actually try and buy one at launch. (Who am I kidding, of course I am.)

Even if I do fork over one of my kidneys to pay the likely even more exorbitant price tag, I'm kind of unsure how long it'll remain my daily carry. And frankly, I have Harish to blame for this, as he recently got some hands-on time with the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Odd design choice

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Leading up to the announcement, something in my head just told me that Samsung would adopt a design similar to the Huawei Mate XT. Instead of just two screen sizes to choose from, the Mate XT lets you keep one screen closed, giving you a total of three screen configurations.

This adds another layer of versatility, as there will likely be times when I don't want to use a 10-inch tablet but would be okay with using an 8-inch one. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the way Samsung decided to go, and I'm really curious as to why.

DeX Mode should've been the default

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Something else that left me a bit confused is that if Samsung is only going to give us two configuration options, why isn't DeX Mode the default layout when unfolding the phone? It's the same question I've been asking for years whenever a new Galaxy Tab is released, as Android just isn't well-suited for larger displays without a boatload of tinkering.

And it's not like you can just seamlessly install a different launcher, because of API limitations, resulting in a very broken experience. Technically, it is possible, but installing and using different launchers requires a bit of tinkering with Bixby Routines or something like Tasker. Instead, I'll unfold the TriFold and be greeted by a home screen with more wasted space than you can shake a stick at.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

To be clear, I'm not talking about the "old" DeX Mode, which more closely resembled that of a desktop-like interface. I'm talking about the "New DeX," revamped with One UI 8 and built on Android 16 Desktop Mode.

Basically, it's a hybrid launcher that can look like a more traditional desktop, with added benefits like widgets, something that wasn't possible before. Now would've been the perfect time to introduce such a change, especially with the release of a (mostly) new product category.

Last-gen

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Originally, this was the part when I was going to complain about a potentially $3,000 phone not having the latest flagship processor. And to a certain extent, I still feel that way, and not just because I'm a sucker for the latest and greatest. But it's for the same reason that I harp on Samsung and Google for not including flagship cameras in their most expensive phones.

Don't get me wrong, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is an extremely performant processor, and will definitely last for as long as those trifold screens do. But I also think it would've been pretty damn awesome to see the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at the helm.

That being said, doing so would have likely meant an even higher price tag. Not to mention that the current DRAM shortage gives phone makers enough of a reason to charge higher prices, not just to boost profit margins.

Even higher prices are looming

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's also possible that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be among the first phones to suffer from such issues, since we still don't know how much it will cost in North America. Samsung launched pre-orders for the TriFold in its home country of South Korea, with an asking price of KRW 3,590,400. When converted to dollars, that equals about $2,400.

Which is surprising enough in its own right, as it's only $400 more than the base model Galaxy Z Fold 7. Considering that this is going to be a niche within a niche kind of device, that's actually a lot better than I was expecting.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What's crazy is that Samsung reportedly sold out of the TriFold "in minutes," but so did the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. So I'm not really sure if it's a testament to excitement about the phone, if it's just because that's the brand loyalty Samsung has at home, or if the first product run is just a small one.

As I mentioned before, I'll probably still try to get the Z TriFold once it's officially released here in the States. But I'd be lying if I said that Huawei's Mate XT might end up being the better implementation of this new form factor.