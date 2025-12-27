OnePlus in 2026: Key upgrades and devices I hope to see

OnePlus may not be quite the household name it many of us expected it to be by this point, but the company has proven in 2025 that it is still capable of producing some rather impressive phones.

With two major flagship launches in North America, it seemingly pushed battery technology to new heights, offering the largest batteries in a smartphone in North America. The company has also managed to keep up on the software and AI fronts, which are becoming increasingly important as companies race to offer the best integration and most robust feature set.

As we look to 2026, how can OnePlus build on the momentum of two impressive flagship launches in one year? Here's what I expect and hope to see from OnePlus in the coming year.