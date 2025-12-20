Motorola and OnePlus in 2025: A year of triumphs and trials in mobile tech

Motorola: C+

Motorola has proven that there are benefits to being an underdog, as it means there’s plenty of room to grow. The company has done just that while demonstrating it can keep up with the industry's top dogs. Despite some misses, Motorola had a solid 2025 with some impressive highlights that leave me wanting more.

A winning strategy

Last year, I wondered whether Motorola could keep up in the premium market. In 2025, it feels like Motorola found a winning strategy and ran with it.

The company not only launched the rather enticing Razr 2025 series, but also emulated a tried-and-true strategy from companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google by offering three different models. This included the affordable Razr 2025 and the premium Razr Ultra 2025, which ended up being my favorite [flip] phone of 2025.

Motorola also seems to have found its stride in design. It heightened its focus on CMF (Colors, Materials, and Finish) across its lineup through its partnership with Pantone, offering vegan leather, Alcantara, and even wood on its phones, harkening back to the days of Moto Maker.

We even got a thin phone to compete with the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, proving that Motorola isn’t going to sit by and let Samsung and Apple have all the fun.

If anything, this has all improved Motorola’s reputation, transforming it from just a budget Android phone maker to one that can hang with the best of them.

Two steps forward, one step back

Despite its impressive flagship and even midrange hardware like the Moto G Stylus 2025, there was a notable hole in its lineup: a flagship option for consumers who don’t want a foldable phone. Last year, I had hoped that Motorola would finally challenge the likes of Samsung's Ultra phone in 2025 with a follow-up to the excellent Edge Plus 2023, but alas, we never got it.