This OnePlus app is one built-in feature you're probably not using, but should be

OnePlus phones are lauded for their extreme durability, fantastic battery life, and ultra-fast charging, along with an overall intuitive experience. There are tons of OS features that you can leverage for both productivity and fun, like Plus Mind for saving on-screen content in a digital vault, AI Writer, and lots of photo editing tools. But there's one lesser-known feature worth using that you probably haven't even tried: AI Recorder.

Similar to Pixel Recorder, you can record conversations, conferences, and even personal notes, then get real-time or post-transcription and AI-powered summaries. I have used it in so many scenarios, and it works wonderfully.

How I use OnePlus AI Recorder

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

As a journalist, I conduct phone and in-person interviews, and the OnePlus AI Recorder features available on the OnePlus 13,