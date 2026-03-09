This OnePlus app is one built-in feature you're probably not using, but should be
It saves so much time.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
OnePlus phones are lauded for their extreme durability, fantastic battery life, and ultra-fast charging, along with an overall intuitive experience. There are tons of OS features that you can leverage for both productivity and fun, like Plus Mind for saving on-screen content in a digital vault, AI Writer, and lots of photo editing tools. But there's one lesser-known feature worth using that you probably haven't even tried: AI Recorder.
Similar to Pixel Recorder, you can record conversations, conferences, and even personal notes, then get real-time or post-transcription and AI-powered summaries. I have used it in so many scenarios, and it works wonderfully.
How I use OnePlus AI Recorder
As a journalist, I conduct phone and in-person interviews, and the OnePlus AI Recorder features available on the OnePlus 13,