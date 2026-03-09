These hidden Galaxy S26 features will save your eyes while scrolling at night

It's no fun to be blinded by your phone in a dark room. Samsung debuted a few new options with the Galaxy S26 Ultra that'll make that much more comfortable.

Being blinded by the Galaxy S26 Ultra&#039;s bright display when a video is strobing
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Have you ever been enjoying a movie, game, or even just scrolling through Instagram videos, when all of a sudden, your enjoyment comes to a screeching halt thanks to a bunch of strobing lights on screen?

Whether it's a club scene in the latest John Wick movie or some power-up scene in an anime, strobing lights can hurt a lot, and they may even run the risk of giving someone seizures if they're bad enough. Thankfully, Samsung's latest phones have a built-in feature that will dim the display when it detects strobing lights on screen.

