These hidden Galaxy S26 features will save your eyes while scrolling at night

Have you ever been enjoying a movie, game, or even just scrolling through Instagram videos, when all of a sudden, your enjoyment comes to a screeching halt thanks to a bunch of strobing lights on screen?

Whether it's a club scene in the latest John Wick movie or some power-up scene in an anime, strobing lights can hurt a lot, and they may even run the risk of giving someone seizures if they're bad enough. Thankfully, Samsung's latest phones have a built-in feature that will dim the display when it detects strobing lights on screen.

Enabling this new "dim strobing" option is a great way to reduce discomfort when you're watching a video, especially if you're using your phone at night or in a darker room. I tested the new feature on several video apps, including YouTube, Netflix, Instagram, and Peacock, so you can understand how it works, which apps it supports, and whether you need it.

